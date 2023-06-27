President of Belarus Lukashenko predicted turmoil in Russia in case of success of the Wagner rebellion

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the rebellion of PMC “Wagner”. His performance published a Telegram channel close to the presidential press service Pool of the First.

According to Lukashenka, many Belarusians closely watched the events and perceived them emotionally, because “we have one fatherland.”

My position: if Russia collapses, we will remain under the rubble, we will all die Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

The Belarusian leader said that he had ordered the country’s army to be put on full alert.

Lukashenka urged not to make a hero out of him

According to him, all participants in the events bear their share of responsibility for what happened, as they “missed the situation.” “We thought that it would resolve, but it did not resolve,” he stressed.

I said: in no case do not make a hero out of me, neither of me, nor of [президента России Владимира] Putin, none of [главы ЧВК «Вагнер» Евгения] Prigogine Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

According to Lukashenka, unrest in Russia would be beneficial for the West. The threat of a new global conflict “has never been closer than it is today,” he said. “They are once again trying to blow up our country, our entire region, to disorient people,” the Belarusian leader added.

Lukashenko said about the danger of a coup in Belarus

According to him, the opposition, located abroad, was preparing for an armed rebellion in the republic against the backdrop of events in Russia, but there was a false start. “Our fugitives fussed. We even managed to publish regular appeals and plans. Like, they are also ready to implement the next scenario of an “armed rebellion”: we must report,” Lukashenka said.

At the same time, he noted that color revolutions do not occur in countries for no reason, but Lukashenka did not name specific conditions for their start. He also said that today citizens need to pass a new “strength test”. “We have a mission to save the world conquered by millions of lives of heroes, our fathers and grandfathers. (…) We must be stronger than the threat that again hangs over our land as a shadow, ”says the President of Belarus.

Lukashenka revealed the details of his conversation with Prigozhin

According to the Belarusian president, he called the founder of Wagner PMC at 11 am on June 24. Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov handed the phone to Prigozhin, Prigozhin agreed to negotiate with the Belarusian leader. Lukashenko said that Prigozhin was “in a semi-mad state.”

We talked for the first round of 30 minutes in a swear language. Exclusively. There were 10 times more swear words (I later analyzed) than normal vocabulary Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

Lukashenka told Prigozhin that if the columns continued to move towards Moscow, he would be “crushed like a bug.” “I say: “Zhenya, no one to you [министра обороны Сергея] Shoigu, nor [главу генштаба Валерия] Gerasimov, will not give up anyone, especially in this situation. You know Putin no less than I do, ”Lukashenko explained his vision of the situation. At the same time, the Belarusian president called Prigozhin a “heroic guy”, who was influenced by the leaders of the assault detachments of the Wagner PMC, who saw a large number of deaths of their fighters at the front.

Lukashenko said he convinced Putin not to open fire on the columns of PMC “Wagner”

The Belarusian leader said that, following a conversation with Putin, he realized that the Russian president was determined to resolve the conflict by force. “I also understood: a cruel decision was made (it sounded like a subtext in Putin’s speech) – to wet,” he said. Lukashenka suggested that Putin take his time and said that he would go after Prigozhin himself.

Come on, I say, let’s talk with Prigogine, with his commanders. To which he told me: “Listen, Sasha, it’s useless. He doesn’t even pick up the phone, he doesn’t want to talk to anyone.” Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

Subsequently, Lukashenka managed to establish a “channel of communication” with Prigozhin, who was in Rostov. According to him, he convinced Putin that “a bad peace is better than any war” and there is no need to rush into making decisions. Lukashenka said he did this because he was afraid that the consequences of the conflict could affect Belarus.

The rebellion of PMC “Wagner” occurred on June 23-24, they occupied the center of Rostov-on-Don and moved towards Moscow

On June 23, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Russian military had allegedly attacked the rear camps of the group. He threatened to use force against those who would block the way for PMC fighters who occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) in the center of Rostov-on-Don. Groups of armed people moved around the city, checkpoints were set up at the entrances and exits. In addition, several columns of armed members of the company moved towards Moscow.

A criminal case was initiated against Prigozhin on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the information of the head of the Wagner PMC about the strike. The military department called these statements an informational provocation. On June 24, Prigozhin, after negotiations with Lukashenka, announced that his fighters were turning around and heading to field camps. The press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, said in the evening of the same day that Prigozhin would leave for Belarus, and the criminal case against him would be dropped. He added that Wagner fighters would not be prosecuted.