It will be uncomfortable in the first German Corona autumn. In many places, the number of infections is increasing dramatically. The federal and state governments react. On Wednesday, they agreed on a catalog of new measures, including stricter mask requirements, curfew for restaurants and contact restrictions.

The most difficult discussions were about the accommodation ban, the consequences of which confuse people and burden the holiday industry. It shows that civic patience is increasingly strained. The fall break was ruined for many. The most important resource in the fight against the pandemic, mutual consideration, seems to be slowly being used up.

But despite all the understandable outrage for measures, some of which are difficult to understand, it remains necessary to keep an eye on the whole. If the aim was to flatten a threateningly rising infection curve in spring, the renewed rise should now be averted from the outset. Better a painful little lockdown here and there than again for weeks of cemetery silence on the streets.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

There are many numbers, but little to calculate

Given that a vaccine, as predicted, will not be available for much longer, it is difficult to recommend alternatives to this strategy. A calculated letting go demands victims who can hardly be outweighed by population immunity that is already unattainable in the short term.

The fact that doctors invite people into empty intensive care beds shows their capacities, but not their responsibility. And it is true that the number of infections is not everything when it comes to health, but it also does not make the virus predictable.

A phase of uncertainty remains in which a government should certainly not be the only thing that offers orientation. Another is the law. In the discussion about accommodation bans it has become clear again that politics must not neglect the law. The fight against Corona is carried out with the restriction of basic rights, except in the hospital. Citizens who go to a hotel in the neighboring state with their families do not have to justify themselves; Authorities who prohibit them and their hosts from doing so have to justify themselves.

Interfering with fundamental rights must be appropriate

An encroachment on a fundamental right must be suitable, necessary and appropriate in order to exist. In any case, when it comes to the prohibition of accommodation, one can already doubt whether this is suitable at all: As far as is known, there is no significant risk from overnight stays. Is that why such a ban is simply unconstitutional?

As convincing as such legal schemes seem, everyone who deals with them knows that the respective result depends on the scope and weighting of what is considered during the examination. Here, keyword demonstrations, the courts prove to be more attentive and self-confident than at the beginning of the pandemic; they deserve trust.

And if they overturn rules, this should not be misinterpreted as a total failure of those who made them; weighing up remains a highly subjective matter.

It is the wrong time for opinion and political triumph. Winter can be long and lonelier than the last. It is important to save energy. Immunity.