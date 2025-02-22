Manuel Alejandro Spanish singer -songwriter, musician and producer 02/22/2025



Updated at 04: 59h.





Paco Gordillo’s forecasts had to be taken into account, he enjoyed a privileged smell; And a good day, I can’t forget me, it called me accelerated as if I had discovered Maria Callas, and the truth is that I was not very flashing: «Manuel, I know you are going to tell me no, because I know you, but I have seen acting Rocío Juradoalthough with flamenco and Spanish song, that I know they are not in your style writing, but if you would take it to your land, you would surely do Diana Total; She has the temperament and nerve that goes to your songs and that no woman has so far reflected … She is going to shoot a film with Fernando Fernán Gómez that will be called ‘La Dearida’, and if you did the songs, surely you would start a Idilio without end … ». Reluctantly, and after reading the script, having had a talk with Fernán Gómez and making a first radiography to Rocío, where I interviewed some preference and weakness, but nothing more; I started somewhat blind to write those two songs, although, naturally, guided by the plot of the movie, which helped me or forced me. When I had them, I went with an electric keyboard to show them to their same bedroom, keeping bed for a health crisis, and still single and living in his mother’s house, on the street of Núñez de Balboa with Diego de León; They excited him and we started rehearsing them right there and I saw that my words and intentions were credible in his voice, in his gesture and in his apparent age, so important; He had nerve, knew really, scratched and warmed the most frozen heart … my friend Paco was not wrong, who came with me; He had begun to write to him what was going to be the unequivocal message that Rocío Jurado would leave us; The determined and brave woman who would become a flag of many, giving up no longer to shut up or under water … and I already presented that there was much to write. His first song, ‘La Deida’, was not hiding and faced his rival without hesitation, his lover’s wife …

«I know you don’t want it as I am not mine, I know you don’t give him what I have given him, although I know that he will finally go with you; But when he dreams, I know it, he pronounces my name and it is hard for you to cry night after night … I know that I get late, I know, smelling kisses and not ask where and who was because you know well that it was with me ».

Without whining or Andalusian cadence, the new Spanish song had begun; The new couplet … and there was no doubt, the image, the voice and the public-truth that was going to follow Rocío wanted realities, wanted the passionate soap operas in four phrases, which they would complete it according to their tastes and their situations and, in the Background the arguments of those proscribed, banished songs … and I began to please them; And after the “dear” before the beloved wife, he intimidated the aforementioned lover who tried to put distance between the two …

«That you are not leaving, despite what you know that I do, that you are not leaving; Because in reality, you prefer these letters that I have given you to stay without playing; To forget what you say and kiss me like crazy and kiss me again, that you are not leaving, that you are not leaving, that you are not leaving, that you are not leaving … »









It was the Spanish song with cosmopolitan visos, with Parisian airs: «That you are not going, to not go, to not go»… ‘Ne take to go, ne took it out, ne took it away …’, of Jacques Brel. The film’s criticism praised Rocío telling him that in the two songs he summed up the film. I have always wondered if it is the essence of it that sneaks through the slits of my essence when I write so of a woman, and not those of the copla or those of Brel; as “And you kiss me like crazy and you kiss me again …” and so many desires, sensations, dreams or fears so typical of the woman that followed her in so many songs; Like when Rocío Jurado sings that phrase, already famous: “I have not feel anything about doing with you …”, and nobody thinks there is a writer behind her; but, in any case, a writer … and I do not know why, being so accustomed to so much writer that in thousands of novels he designs to women being men; I think it is the demand of the trade to know imagining; There is a writer’s inventiveness. The truth is that a song, so close and direct, sung by a woman and speaking of her feelings, it is difficult to imagine a man behind … and, as if that were not enough, singing to us and telling us some circumstances by which a woman can get angry with just pretend it; But, however, how difficult it is for the man to hide in such moments … there is no transformation into a man in writing women’s sensations; You just have to remember and dig in the reactions we have lived. With Rocío, I played with advantage; He had neither setbacks nor folds, was transparent and clear, and invaded her unintentionally; And as he sighed, so he wrote the story, the song … his Dukelas came out of his beautiful eyes, and that’s why he saw everything before it happened; and so I knew that love would be broken or that he would love with the strength of the seas; or that it was so tender as to fear that your baby closed your eyes and sleeps and woke up …

«Do not close my eyes, a child, that I am very sad to sing to you and that you do not hear me, look at you and that you do not see me; Do not close the eyes, child, that the night is stars, with chocolate moon and luceritos of cinnamon. I am going to tell you a story, a story that does not sleep, of wolves with long teeth and witches that are not good; I want you to be awake, I want you not to sleep, I want you to shout and break the new cradle; What to sleep is sad, that I am very afraid that you get so black to you; I’m going to tell you a story, a story that doesn’t sleep … »

Precisely, as I said when I started talking about Rocío Jurado, if he had educated his voice, he would have become a silence or a tebaldi; He had, in addition to that overwhelming temperament, unique vocal qualities; And it is what made their colleagues, the stars of America, admire it and take into account their successes in Spain, which version up to the incomprehensible absence of their recordings in that territory, which made it not to prevail in that continent in that continent . Everything was shot after ‘the dear’ and ‘that you are not leaving’; The words and verses that drew it brave, sufficient and extremely passionate, pasteed and woke up the feelings of anyone, and with them he fell in love and overwhelmed everyone … and with her he froze everything I had to say …

“On Earth that you pay something of mine …”

Rocío, pure and I loved each other; Pure, my wife, saw in her a mirror where shadows of her life were reflected, scenes not completely unknown; Scenes for which he wondered if he had lived them or could live them … and Rocío, in a sea of ​​complicity, shared with her, in some way, everything he sang and felt; I knew it was the entrails of the spring, bowels of the inexhaustible source of all my sensations, vibrations and elucubrations, and knew that I loved her to die … already in nothing, will it be a song its essence wandering forever? … or from its not being in That nothing, mutated its essence in germ, in Savia Nueva and will shine again woman, made matter …

About the author Manuel Alejandro The Spanish singer -songwriter, musician and producer has composed hundreds of unforgettable songs for artists such as Raphael, Rocío Jurado, Julio Iglesias, Marisol, Nino Bravo, Alejandro Sanz or José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’ and who have embedded in the memory of several generations . For Rocío Jurado, he wrote “as I love you” and “love broke us”, among others. Manuel Alejandro “/>

.