Capcom has released a musical puppet show featuring characters from Resident Evil Village.

It’s meant to be cute, though there’s still buckets of blood represented by red cloth, tinsel and streamers. Of course, fan-favorite Lady Dimitrescu is the star of the show.

There’s no English subtitles yet but, really, I think you’ll get the gist:

This week, Capcom decided to extend this weekend’s stingy final demo window by a week for all platforms – so get downloading that now.

In other Resident Evil news, multiplayer spin-off Resident Evil Re: Verse has been reversed back into a delayed summer launch window.