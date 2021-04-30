Actually, this may be worse.
Capcom has released a musical puppet show featuring characters from Resident Evil Village.
It’s meant to be cute, though there’s still buckets of blood represented by red cloth, tinsel and streamers. Of course, fan-favorite Lady Dimitrescu is the star of the show.
There’s no English subtitles yet but, really, I think you’ll get the gist:
This week, Capcom decided to extend this weekend’s stingy final demo window by a week for all platforms – so get downloading that now.
In other Resident Evil news, multiplayer spin-off Resident Evil Re: Verse has been reversed back into a delayed summer launch window.
