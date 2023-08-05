Inside the Guadalajara It did not go down well that the team was eliminated in the group stage of the Leagues Cup, after losing two games in a row, completing the first of a string of failures that would come for Mexican soccer within this competition.
The coach of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara: the Serbian Paunovic, even said he was embarrassed by the way his team was left out of the competition in the first round of a tournament in which more than one gave El Rebaño as one of the main title candidates.
“Honestly, we lost the game, as much as Kansas has played a great game, especially the first half, I was embarrassed by the bath they gave us; in the second half we improved, but it wasn’t enough, it’s a great proof of the strength of the group When you have a tournament like this, mediocre, many doubts are created, but I still have a thousand percent confidence in the group… At this moment we are not at the level of competing internationally with these teams, but we have the CONCACAF competition in six months and this serves to learn that we have to reach a next level.”
– Paunovic.
But the problems for Chivas do not stop here. And it is that, being eliminated prematurely, also forced them to cut the pace of competition before the others, since the next game will be played until August 26, when they visit the Saints Lagoon.
Therefore, the runners-up in Mexican soccer will play some friendly matches to keep up. The problem is that they cannot request professional referees, so, according to David Medrano in his column for the Diario Récord, they will play without the presence of the whistlers, all in order not to stay frozen for longer.
