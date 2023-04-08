“And whose turn was it then?” asks the Mercedes-AMG One in a shop full of circuits. The prominent circuits in Germany have now been helped and it is the turn of customers from abroad. Childishly simple, the One lap record after lap record. Now it’s the turn of the track known as ‘The Temple of Speed’.

Does that mean nothing to you; we are talking about the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. The record was held by Nissan with an R35 generation GT-R. With that, driver Emanuelle Russo drove a time of 1:52.590 minutes. The One takes a big bite out of that. The almost 5.8 kilometer long circuit in Monza is completed by the Mercedes-AMG One in a time of 1:43.902 minutes.

This is probably Mercedes’ only party at Monza this year. This year’s F1 car isn’t doing too well on the long straights (yet) and there are plenty of those in The Temple of Speed. Hence the name.

Other lap records of the Mercedes-AMG One

Earlier it was the turn of circuits closer to the German home base. Mercedes chose the big youngster first; the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Since they were there anyway, Mercedes immediately took the record for the associated GP circuit. Then the Hockenheimring also had to believe it. So much for the circuits in Germany, because not much later the Red Bull Ring was also destroyed.

We have to wait a little longer for footage of the record run. What Mercedes does prove with this record is that the AMG One is not just about achieving enormous downforce. In a straight line, the One is also a monster. Would Aston Martin and Red Bull already feel challenged to unleash the Valkyrie at Monza?