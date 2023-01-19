President of the Senate is favorite in the race against Rogério Marinho; articulation will bring few changes in the composition of the Bureau

Senate President and candidate for re-election, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), will prioritize projects from the economic package of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and measures related to the punishment and prevention of extremist acts against institutions – such as those registered on January 8th.

In the economic field, Pacheco defends giving priority to tax reform, the elaboration and approval of a new fiscal regime –in replacement of the spending ceiling– and a project that creates specific terms and conditions for the repatriation of resources.

THE Power360 found that, if reappointed for another 2 years in command of the Senate, the current president also intends to put to the vote projects that restrict violent acts.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoplans to send a package of proposals to the National Congress that will include stricter punishments for vandals, disseminators of false news and mobilizers of violent and anti-democratic demonstrations.

In the scenario of Pacheco’s re-election, the minister will find receptivity to the package. On Monday (16.jan.2023), the president of the Senate received Dino and the leader of the Government in Congress, Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), in his official residence.

There is also a growing alignment of Pacheco with the demands of the minister’s team Fernando Haddad (Farm).

The appointment of economist Bernard Appy as Special Secretary for Tax Reform created a favorable climate for advancing this proposal in the Senate. He is the creator of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45 of 2019presented by the president of the MDB, congressman Rossi Whale (SP). Today, it is in the Chamber.

On January 1, in the speech given at Lula’s inauguration, Pacheco defended the new economic measures. He continues, in conversations with allies, defending the voting and approval of the projects.

“It is necessary to advance in the national tax reform […] This reform with the elaboration of a new fiscal framework are the priority agendas of this National Congress in 2023″, declared Pacheco in the PT’s inauguration.

The senator has been getting closer to Haddad and Dino. Recently, he received the ministers at dinners and meetings at his official residence to address the priorities of Finance and Justice and Public Security.

PL with less space

According to Power360 found out, if Pacheco wins re-election, he will not meet the demand of his main opponent, the elected senator and former minister of Regional Development Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), to give proportional space to the acronym.

In the current projection for the beginning of the next legislature, on February 1st, the former president’s party Jair Bolsonaro should be the largest in the Senate, tied with that of the PSD. Both should start the legislative year with 13 members.

Next come the MDB and União Brasil, tied with 10 senators, and the PT, with 9.

With the exception of the PL being sidelined, the negotiation of Pacheco’s group around positions on the Board of Directors –composed of president, 1st and 2nd vice-presidents and 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th secretaries– does not foreshadow substantial changes in relation to space that each party has today.

Pacheco was elected president of the Senate in February 2021 when he was still in the DEM – a party extinct after the merger with the PSL that created the União Brasil.

Here is the current job breakdown:

In an interview with Power360, Marinho said that, if he loses, Pacheco expects proportional space for the PL on the Board of Directors and in commissions. This, however, should not be the post-election scenario.

If all PP, Republican and PL senators vote for Marinho, he will have 25 votes – already counting on 2 new senators that the Bolsonarist candidate’s party intends to join. At least 41 are needed for victory.

Pacheco, in turn, is part of a voting base that brings together the PSD, MDB and PT benches – together, they will add up to 32 senators.

The candidate for re-election also has the support of other center-left parties, such as the PDT (3), PSB (1), Rede (1) and Cidadania (1), and with at least 6 of the 10 votes from União Brasil and 2 out of 6 votes from the PP.