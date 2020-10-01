Rohit lost the toss, Mumbai got first batting The captain, who won the toss in the UAE, seems to be comfortable scoring the score. KL Rahul did the same today. However, Rohit Sharma said that he wanted to bat first here. But Mumbai did not start well. Photo: From BCCI / IPL

Dickock could not even open account, Suryakumar also runout Already over, Sheldon Cottrell bowled Quinton Dickock (0). Suryakumar Yadav (10) was still in touch with Rohit after a bad call from captain Rohit got him run out. This was the second setback for Mumbai on a score of 21. Due to this pressure, Mumbai was able to score 41 runs in Powerplay. Even after 10 overs, Mumbai’s team was able to score only 62 runs. Photo: From BCCI / IPL

Mumbai looked silent for 14 overs, then Rohit opened hands By the end of 14 overs, Mumbai Indians were seen scoring at an average of around 6.50. During this, he lost his third wicket as Ishaan Kishan. But from the 15th over of the innings, Pollard and Rohit opened their hands, realizing the need of the team. During this, Rohit also completed his Fifty. But Rohit got out here after scoring 70 runs (4×8, 6×3). Photo: From BCCI / IPL

Mumbai crushed 104 runs in the last 6 overs. Even after 14 overs, Mumbai’s score was just 87 runs. Mumbai fans were worried why Mumbai is playing a simple game here. But from the 15th over, Mumbai gave this answer to the fans. Rohit first made some splashes but after his dismissal, Kieran Pollard and Hardik Pandya took over. Pollard scored an unbeaten 47 runs (4×3, 6×4) off just 20 balls and Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 30 runs (4×3, 6×2) in 11 balls. Both shared a 67-run partnership in 23 balls, which proved to be decisive in the match. Thanks to these two, Punjab now had a huge challenge of 192 runs. Pollard was named Player of the Match for his best innings. Photo: From BCCI / IPL

Punjab scattered in Powerplay, lost 2 wickets Great in-form Mayank Agarwal (25) also started well here. But Jasprit Bumrah bowled Mayank in his first (5th of innings) over. In the very next over, Karun Nair (0) was bowled by Krunal Pandya’s ball. In this way, the Kings lost their two wickets for 38 runs within the power. Photo: From BCCI / IPL

Rahul also returned early, Puran-Maxwell took over for a while Captain KL Rahul (17), his name Rahul Chahar made his victim. It was the Kings’ third wicket in the 9th over. After this, the pair of Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played the wicket for the next 5 overs, but this partnership of 41 was broken by James Pattinson by dismissing Pooran. In the very next over, Glenn Maxwell (11) was also out under pressure. Photo: From BCCI / IPL

Only Nicholas Pooran shines in Punjabi camp The Punjab team came out to chase the big target and were soon shattered. From here, his young batsman Nicholas Pooran tried his best to get out of this crisis by batting brilliantly but he did not get any other batsman’s support. Puran scored the highest 44 off 27 balls, which included 3 fours and 2 sixes. Photo: From BCCI / IPL

Bollers also showed strength when they ran on board Protecting 191 runs was not a difficult task for Mumbai’s stupendous bowling. The opening 3 overs may have been Punjab’s name, but once Jasprit Bumrah struck out Mayank to break into the Punjabi camp, then the rest of his bowlers also dominated. In this match, Bumrah (2/18), James Pattinson (2/28) and Rahul Chahar (2/26) took two wickets each. Apart from these, Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya also took 1-1 wickets. Photo: From BCCI / IPL

At one time in 14 overs, Mumbai were 87 runs at the loss of 3 wickets. But before the 15th over, Rohit and then Pollard and Pandya gave such color that these 3 batsmen put Punjab on the backfoot after hitting 104 runs in the last 6 overs. There was such pressure on the Punjab team from here that she could not overcome it in the entire match. See this situation of this match in pictures …