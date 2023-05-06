Last Wednesday (3), footage was released of two drones hitting the dome of the Russian Senate building in the Kremlin fortress in Moscow. According to the Russian government, the drones would have been affected by electronic interference from Russian defenses before the collision. Mainly, still according to the Russian government, the attack would be the responsibility of Ukraine, as an attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin, something that would justify an eventual Russian retaliation.

Attack on the Kremlin

First, the facts. There are surveillance camera footage showing the two drones hitting the building in the Kremlin. No one was injured and, according to the images, damage to the building was minimal. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, was not in the building. And period, what is concretely known ends there, the rest is conjecture. In addition to accusing Ukraine of the alleged assassination attempt, the Russian government also accused the United States of being behind the “plan”.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, said that “we know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are not made in Kiev, but in Washington.” The US government has, of course, denied any responsibility, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken recommending “skepticism” about any Russian statement. Ukraine’s government went further and accused Russia of having orchestrated the incident as a false flag operation.

False flag operations are actions conducted by someone in order to appear that that action was conducted by the enemy, with the purpose of reaping advantages from the consequences of that action. According to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, who often assumes the role of “talker” on behalf of his president, Russia is actually laying the groundwork to justify further action against Ukraine’s infrastructure.

End the war?

If the moment is for speculation, we can speculate that the false flag accusation also makes sense. In reality, it is very unlikely that the Ukrainians will be able to carry out a drone strike in the heart of Moscow, with other possibilities being far more plausible. There remains, however, the main speculation: if Vladimir Putin were assassinated, whether by Ukraine, the US, or whoever, would that end the war in Ukraine and bring peace?

Hardly, not to say impossible. This is not a Hollywood movie, where the main antagonist is defeated and everyone celebrates in triumph. Ukraine’s assassination of Putin would possibly bring even more Russian support to the conflict. For example, Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Duma, the Russian Chamber of Deputies, compared the Ukrainian government to terrorist organizations and advocated the use of “weapons capable of stopping and destroying the terrorist regime in Kiev”, without directly mentioning nuclear weapons.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now head of Russia’s Security Council, said the attack would justify the “physical elimination of Zelensky”. In other words, the assassination of Putin would bring a thirst for revenge, perhaps nuclear, and possibly transform the current Russian president into a kind of “martyr” of the Ukrainian “denazification”. This first. Second, lasting peace in Ukraine is not so simple to achieve, nor is war a one-man affair.

costs of war

Many Russians support the war, as does a considerable part of the Russian state establishment. To think that these people would simply abandon their convictions is childish. These same people, faced with a proposal for peace, will ask whether the Russian dead and whether Russian material losses will be properly “compensated”. Or does anyone think they would accept that tens of thousands of deaths and billions of dollars spent were “in vain”, just because Putin was assassinated?

At the same time, it is not credible to think that Ukraine, which denies the possibility of ceding territory, would do so “in the name of peace” just because Putin was killed. On the contrary, Putin’s death would possibly renew Ukrainian energies to continue the struggle. The assassination of Putin, in a beheading operation, would only serve to create chaos in the Russian line of succession and command, but would not be enough for peace. It is even possible to question the military validity of this eventual assassination.

In chess, the game ends with the capture of the enemy king. In real life, this is not always the case. The Tsar fell in February 1917, but Russia stayed in the war, for example. Assassinating Putin, besides probably being a very difficult thing to do, would not necessarily bring peace. The incident on the Kremlin roof will probably be forgotten in a few weeks, so negligent were its consequences. It remains to be seen who authored it.