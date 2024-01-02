Ukraine is working to drastically expand the number of military psychologists and rehabilitation centers. This is necessary, because according to several people involved in the war, far too little attention is paid to the mental state of soldiers. They are sounding the alarm: “Only in this way can we prevent a wave of suicides, violence and crime.”
Latest update:
02-01-24, 14:37
