Women who drink during and before pregnancy, even if only one glass of wine a week, are more likely to have children with, for example, an upturned nose or a protruding chin. This has emerged from research by Erasmus MC. “Our advice to women: stop drinking if you plan to become pregnant.”

The survey was conducted among approximately five thousand mothers and their children. They participate in Generation R, a project in Rotterdam in which their development was followed. In this particular study, self-submitted data on the mother’s alcohol consumption were matched with 3D photographs of their child’s face. The result: there is a demonstrable relationship between the mother’s alcohol consumption and the shape of the child’s face.

It was already known that this relationship existed for mothers who consumed large amounts of alcohol during pregnancy, says lead researcher Gennady Roshchupkin (34), assistant professor at Erasmus MC. ,, This group is of course also known that major health problems can occur. What we have now shown is that effects also occur in children of mothers who drink little. And even in children of mothers who have been drinking in the three months before their pregnancy."

Upturned nose

For the research, the shape of the faces on 3D photos was converted into 200 different data characteristics. The analyzes show that the faces of 9-year-old children have significantly different shapes when their mothers drank. The effects were already seen in children of mothers who drank one glass of alcohol per week. These children had a slightly upturned nose, a shorter nose, a protruding chin, or their lower eyelids were lower in the face.

“These are not differences that you can immediately see with the naked eye,” says researcher Roshchupkin over the phone. That is why this new technology is so important. This shows that there is a difference. You can see an abnormality in the face as a symptom. There may be other underlying health problems, a different face may be an expression of that.”

You can draw a comparison with children with a syndrome that stems from a genetic abnormality, says Liu. "They also sometimes have a different face, where you can see that they have something."

The association was also studied in children aged 13, but could not be demonstrated there. According to the researchers, this may indicate that the external effects disappear as children get older, something that previous studies have already suggested. “But that does not mean that the underlying health effects have also disappeared.”

Roshchupkin can be brief about the implications of his research. “This shows that alcohol is unhealthy, and that women who want to become mothers should avoid it. Not only during pregnancy, but also in the period before. You notice that that awareness is not always there yet. But a little bit of booze can make a difference.”

Follow-up research

In the meantime, the researcher sees great opportunities for follow-up research in the 3D technique used. "Now we do it with children, but you could also investigate whether you can find something in the faces of the elderly that can predict, for example, whether they will develop dementia or get Parkinson's. Now you often see that people with complaints go from specialist to specialist for years before something is found."

In the future, people may be able to be put on the right track with one simple photo. “That would save a lot of time and money. Take an MRI, which is very expensive, and also very stressful for patients. This technology offers possibilities in that respect.”

