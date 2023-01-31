Yes, Mexico can be improved and that change begins by changing us, inhibiting bad habits, not only those that harm others, but those that harm our health, our physical integrity and our interrelationships.

Allow me to tell a fictional story that I heard years ago:

“A very wealthy man with very good intentions, he felt the need to improve his nation. He used a great deal of financial and material resources, dedicated all his time and went on the adventure of trying to overcome the deficiencies that existed. But After a while and despite his efforts, he gave up, he did not achieve his goal.

So he decided to focus on his entity. But the results were repeated, he didn’t make it. Refusing to give up, he decided to try to change the city to him. History repeated itself, he focused on his colony, with the same frustrating results. Upon reflection, he decided to dedicate his efforts towards his family. But, despite his closeness and his influence, he did not achieve better results. Finally he decided to change himself and when he changed, he realized that he was changing his family, his neighborhood, his city and his homeland.”

Moral: The most effective way to achieve change is to change personally.

And to achieve that change, it is vital to: recognize our mistakes, be willing to correct them, be positive, optimistic and believe in ourselves to overcome deficiencies and weaknesses.

The best support for success, for “YES we can”, is to convince ourselves that we will be able to get ahead, that we have sufficient resources to achieve it.

Whoever feels like a cockroach soon begins to believe that it is a cockroach, to smell like a cockroach, to move like a cockroach and will soon begin to accept that they have no right to protest when they step on it.

YES, our nation can be brought to first world levels, that change will only occur when we manage to change ourselves as people, when we resolutely reject corruption, when we do not accept lies, when we understand that we must treat others as we wish to be treated, when we accept that committing a dishonest act makes us dishonest, when we are convinced that only by respecting, we will be respected.

When we accept that being Mexican generates commitments as Mexicans, when we accept that one day we will have to give an account to the new generations of what we do or stop doing.

But above all when we are willing to do what corresponds to us to improve our nation.

So, then we will be doing the task that we have to do.

Knowing that it is possible, making it possible, making dreams come true, depends on us.

It’s time.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thanks