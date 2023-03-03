In the midst of the wave of criticism and accusations that governments of United States, Canada and the European Union have done against TikTok, in this note we will give you some tips to use viral social network safely.

As you have probably already heard, for some time governments such as the US have been warning about the power of data collection of their users that TikTok has.

And although the collection of information from the ByteDance platform It is not something that is not stipulated in their “Privacy Policies”in recent months there have been warnings about possible data breaches by hackers.

Beyond the concerns that the White House about whether the Chinese company can be forced by the government of China headed by Xi Jinping to deliver data from its millions of users, below we will give you some recommendations to make your browsing in the app safer.

According to company “NordVPN”a cybersecurity specialist, the only way to prevent TikTok from collecting your personal data is to stop using the electronic application and also its web version, that is, close your account.

However, it must also be borne in mind that this does not prevent the Chinese company from keeping the information that it has already collected about you based on the data you provided and your content preferences.

“Unfortunately, the only way to prevent TikTok from collecting your data is to stop using the app. However, there are ways to keep your account a little more private,” he said. Adrianus WarmenhovenCybersecurity Advisor at NordVPN.

However, you can do some things to use the Chinese platform more securely, how? Making your account more private, and we’ll tell you what to do right away.

Thus, the NordVPN expert advises, among other things, the following:

Set your account as private

In case you were unaware, you can continue watching videos on TikTok without having to make your identity public. Therefore, it is advised that check your privacy settings and make sure that only people you know can see what you upload to your profile. This way you will be reducing the possibility of your identity being stolen.

Do not post videos and content that can identify you

When you are going to upload a clip to the ByteDance platform, first check that these Do not include images of your house or your neighborhood. It is also recommended that you limit the amount of information in your videos about your work, family, and other personal items.

Use threat protection

Finally, another tip from NordVPN when using TikTok is to use tools that help protect against threats and ad blockersWell, despite the fact that the activity you carry out within the app will continue to be monitored, this will not happen with what you do in other apps on your smartphone.