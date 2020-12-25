Transferring 18000 crore rupees to farmers under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the Mamata Banerjee government fiercely and said that only 70 lakh farmers of this state are not being allowed to get help due to political reasons. Now West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has retaliated by saying that by telling half-truths, he is misleading people. However, not giving any clear reason for her decision, Mamta Banerjee said that the Central Government has done nothing to help West Bengal and fund of Rs 85,000 crore including GST is not being given.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said, “Instead of working actively on the issues of farmers, today PM showed concern on TV for farmers. He said that he wants to help the farmers of West Bengal through the PM Kisan Yojana. But the truth is that he is trying to mislead people with half truths. Mamta Banerjee further said, “Fact is that the Modi government has done nothing to help West Bengal. He has not released even a fraction of the outstanding 85 thousand crore rupees, including the GST dues of 8 thousand crore rupees. ”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for depriving more than 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal from the benefit of the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan) and accused them of doing so due to political reasons She has been After releasing the next installment of the financial benefits under PM-Kisan, the Prime Minister, during his address, expressed surprise that while there are demonstrations against three new agricultural laws, in West Bengal this scheme was implemented by the state government There is no movement there if not implemented.

At the click of a button, the Prime Minister transferred Rs 18,000 crore to the accounts of nine crore farmer beneficiaries. Under this scheme, 6000 rupees are sent to farmers’ accounts in three installments every year. An amount of Rs 2,000 is sent in three installments. He said, “Farmers all over India are getting the benefit of this scheme. All ideological governments are linked to this, but the only one is West Bengal where more than 70 lakh farmers are not able to take benefits of this scheme.

They are not getting this money because the government of Bengal is not implementing it for their political reasons. He said that the farmers of the state are going to get money from the Government of India and there is no expenditure of the state government in this, yet they are being deprived of this benefit. The Prime Minister said that many farmers have also written a direct letter to the Government of India for its benefit, but the State Government is stuck in it.