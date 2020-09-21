If the Patriots are defeated



Munich Jakob Johnson from Stuttgart from the New England Patriots became only the second German football professional to score a touchdown in the NFL. The 25-year-old fullback caught a 1-yard pass from quarterback Cam Newton at the dramatic 30:35 at the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter.

Johnson is the first German offensive player to score a touchdown in the best football league in the world. Previously, the only defender Markus Kuhn succeeded for the New York Giants in 2014. “I didn’t know that. But that’s great. I’m sure I will realize that later,” said Johnson. For Newton, most valuable player (MVP) of the 2015/16 season, it was the first touchdown pass in the Patriots’ jersey.

As in the previous season, Johnson fought his way through the International Pathway Program (IPP) for non-American talents for a place in the team of head coach Bill Belichick. In his first year in the NFL, Johnson, who is mainly used as a blocker, only caught a pass for five yards of space.

