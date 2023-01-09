Speaking, understood as articulating complex sounds to communicate, is a capacity that humans share with other animals such as parrots, dolphins, elephants and even sea lions, but not with other primates. On several occasions attempts have been made to teach apes to speak, with dismal results. viky, a chimpanzee raised from an early age by humans, only managed to learn a few words like mommy and daddy. the famous gorilla koko He made more than a thousand gestural signs to communicate, but he did not utter a word. Curiously, in the process of understanding this inability, the best answers have been given to us by deer, cats and koalas, and that is that it has not been exactly a path in a straight line.

Darwin proposed that monkeys lacked the necessary neural mechanisms to speak, but that, on an anatomical level, they were prepared to do so. This was the most popular hypothesis until 1969, the year in which Philip Lieberman published a article in Science That changed the paradigm. This scientist studied the anatomy of the vocal tract of a dead monkey and concluded that other primates could not produce as many vowels as we do because of the position of their larynx. When we are born, humans have this organ in the upper part of the neck, but after two years it descends permanently. However, this change does not occur in other primates.

From this discovery, the idea was established that the descent of the larynx was a requirement to be able to speak. Paleoanthropologists began to look for hominid fossils that would allow them to deduce the position of this organ and thus date the origin of language. Lieberman himself reconstructed soft tissues of the vocal tract of a Neanderthal, inferring that the position of the larynx was elevated, more similar to that of chimpanzees. He never proposed that Neanderthals were completely languageless, but he seriously questioned the ability of other hominids to speak.

Towards the end of the 20th century, an evolutionary biologist named Tecumseh Fitch realized something crucial: all the evidence was based on the anatomy of dead primates. Surprised it hadn’t been done sooner, Fitch used x-rays to study the vocal tract of different living animals while they were vocalizing. His surprise was greatest when he observed that, at rest, the position of the larynx was as described above, but at the time of vocalization, it went down, adopting a position very similar to that of humans.

This study demonstrated that the mammalian vocal tract is dynamic and thus called into question all of Lieberman’s conclusions about the vocal abilities of other primates. According to Fitch “Even early hominids could produce many clear and understandable phonemes simply by doing what all mammals do: reconfigure vocal anatomy as they vocalize.”

However, there was still a difference: humans seemed to be the only animals whose low position of the larynx was permanent. Shortly after publishing his work, Fitch received an email from one David Raby. He turned out to be a French deer biologist who was asking his opinion about some strange movements that he observed in the throat of these animals during vocalizations. Fitch realized that they were similar to those found in other mammals, but the resting position of the larynx was in the middle of the throat, in a position similar to ours. In 2001 they published together an article titled “The descent of the larynx is not uniquely human”.

From then on, Fitch devoted his efforts to finding larynxes positioned just like ours. He found them in all big cats of the genus Panthera, that is, lions, tigers, jaguars and leopards. He even went to Australia to dissect marsupials, with great success, because he discovered that koalas are also in the club. It is easy to imagine the surprise on his face when, later, doing a bibliographical search, Fitch came across an article from 1921which described the vocal apparatus of koalas, although it made no reference to its resemblance to that of humans.

The fact that we are not the only animals with a permanently descended larynx calls into question the importance of the position of this organ for speech. As much as lion roars impress us, they are simple vocalizations that have nothing to do with the complexity of articulated sounds. After all these new discoveries, it was necessary to find a new function for the descended larynx, so the size exaggeration hypothesis.

The longer and larger the vocal tract of animals, the lower the frequency of the sound it produces. Therefore, there is a relationship between the size of an animal and the tone of its voice. For those animals that are nocturnal or that live in closed forests, appearing larger with your voice can have advantages, such as scaring away competition.

The descent of the larynx elongates the vocal tract, resulting in deeper voices; one only has to observe our own species to verify this. With puberty, men experience a series of body changes that make them appear larger. Their shoulders broaden, their beards grow, and their larynx undergoes a second descent. Fitch proposes that “the larynx originally descended in hominids in order to exaggerate size, and that descent served as a preadaptation for speech that occurred later.” This has important implications. Contrary to what was previously thought, there may have been hominids with lowered larynxes that did not speak.

Finally, we understand that, from an anatomical point of view, monkeys are ready to talk. The reason they don’t is purely neural. In particular, humans control the larynx much better, and this has nothing to do with its position, but with the neural connections that connect it to the brain. Parrots don’t even have a larynx, but they control their voice organ wonderfully, which allows them to be able to articulate words and phrases in an understandable way.

This story is a clear example of the importance of comparative study, of how researching other species can help us better understand them and ourselves. It also shows us that, once again, Darwin was right.

