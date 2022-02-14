On the steps of the Holy Martyrs Sergius and Bacchus of the Ukrainians, the fear and horror for many family members who remained at home: “To stop Putin and his soldiers we need external help from everyone.” “But no one can command us and decide how we should live. The Soviet Union is gone “

ROME. The men and especially the women who climb the steps of the church of the Holy Martyrs Sergius and Bacchus of the Ukrainians, the reference point of the Eastern Byzantine-Ukrainian Catholics, in Piazza Madonna dei Monti, in Rome, are silent. While the winds of war blow from the east, the Ukrainians commend themselves to God, they tremble for the families to whom they send the fruits of their Italian labor, someone cries. We are talking about a community of 236 thousand people which represents 4.6% of foreigners in our country, of which about 145 thousand are employed, in 65% of cases as home helps and carers.

“If only years ago someone had lifted a finger after the annexation of Crimea (in February 2014, ed.), Perhaps Putin would stop today,” whispers a kind lady, Oxana, 56, originally from Lviv, a domestic profession. She stops after the service, she circumspect, tells of the pain and fear of the last few days: «I am here to pray for everyone: I have my whole family in Ukraine, my children are there. My husband says the situation is serious: I am very afraid. We hope that God will help us ». Next to her is Tatiana, 58, originally from Kharkiv. She has been in Italy for 5 years and she works as a caregiver in the capital: «I have parents at home in Ukraine. The children, on the other hand, fled to Holland, as did some relatives, ”she says. «The truth is that nobody thinks of the Ukrainian people. They have never done anything in all these years. We must be able to feel good in our land while Putin should stay in his house, otherwise we will all become like gypsies ».

Someone passes by, listens, melts in tears at the mere mention of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is the case of a 54-year-old who even prefers not to provide her name. “I’m afraid,” she confides. «I live and work in Italy. I am also an Italian citizen by now, but what is happening in Ukraine is terrible, terrifying ». In addition to Putin, she adds, there is another great culprit: the inaction of the West. «If Putin is not afraid of the world it is because no one has moved. They were supposed to help us years ago, after the Crimea. He has moved on and always will. We pray continually so that war does not come ”. At this point the debate ignites, others want to say the lotus. «To stop Putin and his soldiers, outside help from everyone is needed. Even from the United States, ”comments Anna, 57, convinced that someone will stop the Russian advance. But to prove that Putin has no intention of stopping “are the tanks and the more than 100 thousand soldiers already moved to the border together with the doctors: they are preparing for war”, the 36-year-old Rousland comments disenchanted. «Putin does not like that neighboring countries want to have democracy and the Russian people would like to live better too. But no one can command us and decide how we should live. The Soviet Union is no more ».