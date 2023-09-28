On August 6, 2010, I wrote an email to my girlfriend Nienz: I thought ten years was a ‘rotten age’, my friends were already growing breasts and I only had smelly armpits. Nienz spoke to me seriously: hello, you wimp, don’t be like that. “I find you quite annoying,” I wrote back. ‘Luckily I just made this up and you’re not as bad as Rooz How do I survive!‘ Francine Oomen’s books had inspired me to email myself about my fears. After all, Rosa van Dijk, the main character of the How to Survive books, also did that with her alter ego ‘Rooz’.

My prepubescent group of friends based entire parts of our personality on that of Rosa and her group of friends: we wanted to make graffiti art, a nose piercing, purple hair. We even sent each other ‘survival tips’, just like in Oomen’s books. When we had our first period, when the nicest boy in class didn’t pay attention to us or when we felt left out. We weren’t the only ones. Our generation grew up with the characters of How do I survive. They also doubted whether they would ever find a boyfriend (or girlfriend), argued with their parents, felt stupid or pimply, they too just had to survive. The survival tips from the books still haunt me: it’s best to argue through I-messages, don’t twist your tongue too quickly when kissing (avoid the ‘washing machine effect’ at all costs). Francine Oomen built a real empire: films, a series, musicals, a magazine, diaries, notebooks, a board game, and then those fifteen (fifteen!) books. How do I survive was everywhere.

Francine Oomen: How do I survive everything I don’t tell anyone? Illustrations Annet Schaap. Volt, 282 pages. €22.50

As I grew up, my love for the series faded. Somewhere around the tenth book, the problems of Oomen’s characters began to take on somewhat caricatured proportions, and also to repeat each other: another one became pregnant, another one was assaulted. Very serious, but also a bit monotonous. I was mainly a big fan of the magazine, which was published for seven years from 2008. The magazine largely revolved around the stories of real teenagers and therefore I did not experience the same irritations as in the books. I also found a good friend through the magazine, she placed a call for a pen pal.

Viral on TikTok

The teenagers of then are the twenties of today and our generation is in a lot of trouble. This became apparent when Jurriaan Hendriks in July 2022 a video on TikTok posted in which he asked: “When will Francine Oomen drop a book [de] survive the period after graduation??” The video was viewed more than 270,000 times. Hendriks found support from all sides, peers who passionately speculated about a potential sequel. Could Oomen’s characters also be in debt, unemployed, unable to find a house? A few days later the announcement came, from none other than Oomen himself: the book would actually be published. I watched with disdain, I must admit. Recent years have been marked by an endless stream of Disney remakes (Cinderellabut as a power woman) and half-hearted sequels of series that ended in the noughties, which mainly shows how terribly old those actors are now. Nostalgia bait, the internet baptized this phenomenon: production companies cynically focus on youth sentiment, never a new idea again. Would this new book also be a half-hearted one? cash grab are? An easy way to guarantee readers will spend their money on everything they recognize from the past? However, the actual reactions to the announcement softened me somewhat, the excitement for the sequel seemed authentic. Is there something to be said for the return, does my generation need survival tips again? How do I survive everything I don’t tell anyone? After all, it was reprinted before it even hit the stores and Oomen’s social media was full of enthusiastic, downright relieved responses.

I started reading the book. And as was to be expected: things are not going well for Rosa and her friends, as it turns out now that the book has been published. Rosa’s mother has died, she has an eating disorder and her relationship is over. Friend Esther suffers from panic attacks and is without a home, friend Jonas is an anti-vax ‘ghost student’ who is going crazy about climate concerns. New problems, completely contemporary. As a matter of urgency, the three leave for Portugal to look for themselves there. In preparation, Francine Oomen talked to people in their twenties and thirties – when she put out a call for this, she received 3,500 emails within one day – and this is evident in her prose: she describes the concerns and fears of Gen Zers and millennials, virtuoso and full of compassion.

Adolescent language

The problems are related, but the style is less so. Oomen focuses heavily on her readers’ nostalgia. Numerous plot lines, characters and even entire sentences from the original book series are quoted. The adolescent language from the old books, full of nicknames such as ‘Ezzelientje’ and ‘Joon de Boon’, which was sometimes tiring at the time, sounds even more infantile now that it is used by 25-year-olds. Sometimes she almost veers towards self-aggrandizement: ‘You then activated a part of yourself that helped you survive: Rooz,’ says best friend Esther to Rosa, for example. ‘You then emailed her and she emailed back. You thought that was such a cool idea.’ (Here, Oomen does not take into account that ‘Rooz’ Rosa is included How do I survive myself? incited shoplifting, absenteeism from school and vomiting her food.

So the question arises: does a book like this actually help my generation? I still doubt it. In the world of How do I survive You can solve almost any problem by having a candid conversation with your friends. Oomen’s characters talk to each other as if they have just read one too many self-help books: ‘Do you know what happens to me when you use difficult words? Then there is a little voice in my head that says: ‘You are a stupid idiot, Rosa van Dijk. Jonas is much smarter than you.’ (…) And to get rid of that unpleasant feeling, I think I’m going to tease you.’ There is undoubtedly a case for openness, but for Rosa and her friends, ‘daring to feel’ your emotions solves almost every problem, even anorexia, alcohol abuse or unplanned pregnancy. There is hardly any mention of therapy or professional help. ‘Behind uncertainties lie opportunities’ is one of the new survival tips in the book. Oomen gets stuck with such rhetoric: the problems she identifies are very serious, but she tries to solve them with abstracted advice about personal growth. The same applies to the systemic problems of the ‘unlucky generation’: the housing crisis, or the climate. Her survival tips worked a lot better when her readership consisted of teenagers, but surviving your first heartbreak is a different matter than living with half a ton of student debt.

No, How do I survive everything I don’t tell anyone doesn’t seem like an outright cash grab. Francine Oomen has too much integrity for that, too empathetic towards the young people she portrays. Yet while reading, I came across the same feeling that I had slowly acquired as a teenager: what an accumulation of suffering, what simplistic solutions. As for the book: I still recognized myself in Oomen’s characters and read it in one go, but I suspect that it is a bit much to try to solve the problems of the unlucky generation in a novel like this. How do I survive… the podcast, which Oomen made in addition to the book and in which she talks to people in their twenties and thirties, is a more direct way to discuss their insecurities. Just like the magazine used to be, in fact, it offers a platform for real stories, without having to fix them immediately. In this form, a frank conversation is indeed a valuable thing – and without Essebesjes or Rosiebollebosies.