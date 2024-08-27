The woman was particularly worried because she had left a pot on the stove inside the house for lunch.

There are fatalities that are sometimes difficult to explain because of how they happen and the bad luck that characterizes them. Here it is a trivial oversight, certainly more serious for some: the keys inside the house closing the door behind him as he left. A moment of terror, even panic, but a distraction that can be unpleasant. But this time everything went decidedly worse than anything that could have been predicted.

What may seem like a simple carelessness it turned into a terrible domestic episode. In Castelfranco Veneto, an 82-year-old woman lost her life in an accident that occurred at number 1 of via San Venanzio e Fortunato. And it all started with a bunch of keys forgotten at home.

After locking herself out of her house because she forgot her keys inside, the woman tried to get back in by going through a window. The woman, in an attempt to break into her own home, fell heavily to the ground, hitting her head violently. Unfortunately, the woman died instantly, in a terrible situation between bad luck and bitter chance.

The victim, Valli Carraro, had found herself locked out when the door closed behind her. Without her keys, at that point, in a state of agitation, she decided to try to get back in through a ground-floor window at the back of the house. This banal attempt ended in the worst possible way.

The woman was particularly worried because she had left a pot on the fire to prepare lunch. Fearing the possibility of a fire, she tried to climb onto the terrace. Losing her balance, she fell backwards and suffered an immediately fatal head injury. The woman’s lifeless body was discovered by her children, who returned home shortly after the accident.

The timely intervention of the doctors and the staff of Suem118 was not enough to save her life. The Carabinieri of Castelfranco verified and confirmed the dynamics of the event.