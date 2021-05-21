Ah .. from that perfume that the rest of the cities were poured into, granting me hours of happiness, I wished that it had lasted like an eternity;

Beirut: In its beautiful winter in a rocky house, as if it was carved from the ribs of a mountain, with that heater that smells of burning firewood, the crackle of chestnuts, the warmth of intimacy for the home session, and intimate friends who came from faraway angles, bringing with them what the distant travels inherited, and what nostalgia stored, There was laughter from the mind, echoed in the hearts of friends, and there was a woman who left and lit us, and she forgot her perfume in the place.

Al-Quds: It is the only city that made me lose balance when I stood on its first hills, and the ear is unbelievable, and the eye lies, and the soul is swimming in something that does not resemble the place, the time of the sun was indicating the setting, and not realizing, are you near the sky or far from the earth? It was a confusion in the senses of the body, I do not know whether to sit, stand, jump, or silence meditating? I was overwhelmed with happiness from every aspect, so I could only pray two obligatory rak’ahs, and recite in the name of your Lord who created ..!

Cairo: There are many moments of happiness in Cairo, but one of them, the one in which the steps led me to the grave of that man lying under the litter of pride, I felt love in that place, and in the visiting faces I showed honesty and loyalty, his image remained in black and white, and gray hair On the fudin, the hierarchical handkerchief in his upper jacket pocket, and the Arab sash, hanging on the clay wall for a long time, and remained stuck in the memory longer, and I remember that I cried with the tears of my childhood on the day of the calamity, and I walked in his funeral, and I felt the loss of my family, and the house, and a dark blue, only when I was thrown Peace be upon him, the soul relaxed, and became reassuring!

Sana’a: It has soil that is still from the dust of history, it has stories written in the first two letters, and it has love that you bring with you. She entered it from its seven doors, in which there is perfume from Arwa, and musk from Belqis, Sana’a .. It does not need to travel long, only in it I felt how much it is Fitrah is Masada, and if I were a shepherd in a mountain or a plain or in a valley, she does not return you unless the sun sets, or I heard the girl of the pastoral uncle’s singing or your livestock who led you and your shepherd to the stone house, Sana’a, and some of the ribs are broken!

Marrakech: It has something from the eye, and in the eye, you enter it as if you are in a mythical wedding, things are discussed with you in the presence of its guards of the seven men, like a dervish with which his Andalusian offspring were cut off there, prowling its alleys, and his stick sits between the shop of Attar and the shop and a lavish, with which the mystical grunts flow, like a bird Nour, seeking a pole of knowledge and transfiguration, but if he is absent he returns, clothed with stories and travels, he returns to that red city guarded by seven men, wishing that he was one of them, warmed by the shade of a palm tree!