She would have wanted to raise that child she never knew. These are the words of Sonia Canrossi, the mother of Chiara Petrolini’s boyfriend, entrusted to a post on Facebook

She considers herself a grandmother in all respects, Sonia Canrossithe mother of Chiara Petrolini’s boyfriend, the 22-year-old investigated for infanticide and concealment of a corpse. Unfortunately, a missed grandmother.

Emanuele’s mother speaks

“My son didn’t know anything about the pregnancy, if we had even noticed I would have raised this child myself. She could go wherever she wanted”.

These are the painful words expressed by the mother of Emanuel. He could have been a father too. A role, however, that he was not allowed to exercise.

Emanuele: a missed father

In an interview given to ‘2pm’the program broadcast on Rai 2 hosted by Milo InfanteSonia vented all her deep pain for the very sad event that has turned her life and that of her family upside down:

“My son is shocked. If the first was surreal, the second… I think it’s something that goes beyond that. I think that the Italian vocabulary hasn’t even invented the words to describe this situation.“

A very long-standing relationship united Emanuele and Chiara, friends since elementary school. A relationship that later blossomed into a love affair with constant push and pull and that continued to last throughout the pregnancy. Despite this, the boy, as well as all the other people close to them, had never noticed anything.

investigated for infanticide

Some people hypothesize that Chiara he didn’t eat anything to avoid his belly growing.

Sonia Canrossi’s relationship with Chiara

In reference to her relationship with Chiara, Sonia Canrossi appeared firm and determined in declaring that she no longer wanted to have anything to do with her:

“I can assure you that we saw her two days before she was found and she had a flat stomach. And even in the months before, she was perfect. I don’t want to hear from her anymore, I just want her to explain why and what went through her brain. She’s someone I don’t even want to meet. There will never be a justification for this, I don’t even want to know about it.”

The post dedicated to the nephew

Sonia Canrossi has entrusted a post published on Facebook a sweet message dedicated to that nephew I never knew, signing it “Grandmother“:

“My little Angel, I couldn’t do anything before because I was unaware… but I assure you that I will do everything I can so that you can have the justice and peace you deserve.”

Words of a completely different nature, however, were addressed to Chiara Petrolini:

“You will pay for the harm you have done and are doing to my family. There is nothing that can justify all this. I hope everything comes back to you because what you and those who helped you deserve is only misery and suffering for the rest of your life.”