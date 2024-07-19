The PT member stated that politicians are insulted and go back to asking for votes to survive, unlike the bureaucracy that holds competitions

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Friday (19.Jul.2024) that he wished all professions were like politics. At an event in São José dos Campos (SP) to announce investments in the Dutra and Rio-Santos highways, the PT member said that politicians are attacked and yet they return to ask for votes 4 years later.

“Bureaucracy takes a public exam, is never fired again and stays until it dies. Not us. You politicians, everyone calls politicians thieves, a lot of things, and I always say the following: I wish God that all professions were like politics.”he said.

Praising his administration, Lula declared that even if people call politicians thieves, they always persist.

“Because, even if you call him a thief, he will have to go out on the streets every four years, he will have to expose himself, he will have to be attacked and he will have to attack in order to survive. That is how we learn to do politics and that is how we build what we are doing here.”he stated.

DUTRA AND RIO-SANTOS

During the event, the government announced R$10.75 billion for works on the Via Dutra and Rio-Santos highways. The funds are from BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) to CCR (Concessionária do Sistema Rio–São Paulo SA), the new operator of the highways.