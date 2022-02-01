The Empoli striker and former Milan, Patrick Cutrone announced on Instagram the sudden death of his father: the embrace of friends

A devastating mourning for the young Italian footballer Patrick Cutrone. The striker, who currently plays for Empoli but who in the past also wore the Milan shirt, has in fact lost his father. It was announced by the player himself, who posted a snapshot of his childhood on Instagram, to which he added a touching farewell message. Great hug from friends who have invaded the comments section of messages of condolence.

Credit: patrickcutrone – Instagram

A photo, beautiful, to remember the wonderful childhood lived together in the family. In this way Cutrone, a young striker and promising Italian football player, wanted to publicly greet his beloved one forever. dad.

Man is failed just in recent days, causing great pain to the Empoli player. In support of the shot, then, Patrick added:

Dear Dad, you have been and always will be the backbone of my life, the person who knows me best ever, my greatest source of strength, inspiration and aspiration.

In every single moment of every single day you were with me, committed and determined to make me a better man. I hope I never let you down.

If one day I will be only half of what you have been to me to my son, I will have the certainty of being an extraordinary father.

It goes without saying that a person like you will leave a strong and permanent mark in the daily life of anyone who has had the good fortune to know you.

Then Patrick Cutrone concluded like this

Credit: patrickcutrone – Instagram

On behalf of myself and my family, I thank all the people for their support and closeness to us in this difficult time. The love and affection we received are testament to how much you were esteemed, loved and admired.

I am convinced that, sooner or later, we will meet again. Hi dad, I love you. Patrick.

Lots of friends and teammates by Patrick Cutrone who virtually embraced him in this dramatic moment. Dozens of messages and comments received by the player.

But one gesture in particular moved everyone. That of Manuel Locatelli, Juventus midfielder who played with Cutrone in both Milan that in Under 21 national team.

Credit: locamanuel73 – Instagram

He has reached him, he has spent time with him and then he also released one photo of the two of them, emphasizing that she will never leave him alone and that he will always be by her side, as a good friend should always do.