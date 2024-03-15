Booking a cruise as a retiree is like farting in an elevator just before you get out. You'll probably have gotten out before you're even bothered by it, but everyone else is left with the misery. The emissions from one cruise ship are so bad that without those things we could have just continued driving 130 km during the day in the Netherlands. And because we have no ambition to get on the Interpol lists: this is not an encouragement to sink one.

This month marks four years since we started driving 100 on the highway in the Netherlands. According to the TNO, total nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands are about 300 kilotons, i.e. 300 million kilos. Since we drive 100 km during the day, we save approximately 700,000 kilos of nitrogen per year, it was reported One today last year. According to German analyst Alex Friedrich, a little cruise ship bumps a day 5,000 kilos of nitrogen out – that amounts to more than 1.8 million kilos per year. And that's just one cruise ship.

The cruise ships do not sail through the Amstel Canal

The emissions from a cruise ship somewhere on the other side of the world may not make the soil here more acidic, so don't push a few large ice floes together along the route. And if you do: stay nearby with a megaphone to let people know that two people can float on one door.

The point is that you have to admit that it feels strange that more than 11 million motorists in the Netherlands have to drive neatly at 100 while in almost ten new cruise ships in the coming year recover. Do you really have to be at sea to get your veins clogged at the buffet? Or might you just as well throw away a half-full plate of food somewhere on land?

Nowadays engines run on LNG

The maritime industry is in the process of becoming greener. The engines of Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, do not run on heavy fuel oil, but on LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), a type of natural gas. This would result in 95 percent less nitrogen emissions, but this fuel is not sacred. In fact, some experts say it's only getting worse.

LNG consists mainly of methane and often some methane escapes on the way from the tanks to the engine – or not all the methane burns and still goes into the air. This is called methane slip. Anyone whose partner suddenly started flapping the sheets while going to sleep knows that escaping methane is never a good thing. The methane released would be 80 percent worse than CO2.

In an article by Reuters someone from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) says that it is estimated that LNG produces 120 percent more greenhouse gases than normal fuel. Now the motivation to drive 100 in the Netherlands is mainly nitrogen, which is not a greenhouse gas, but you can still wonder how many fewer rules we would need without the cruise ships.