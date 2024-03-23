“Corina squared!”, is heard late Friday afternoon in the party office of Vente Venezuela, the party of opposition leader María Corina Machado. Loud applause erupts when the politician announces that the 79-year-old academic and philosopher Corina Yoris will be put forward as the opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential elections – in which Machado himself is not allowed to participate. Emotional bystanders jostle to catch a glimpse of the duo 'Corina's'.

María Corina Machado is the woman on whom many Venezuelans had actually pinned their hopes as their next leader, as it turned out last year, when she achieved an overwhelming victory in the primaries in which the opposition appointed a common candidate. The Maduro government saw the danger and excluded her from participating in the vote, scheduled for July 28, on unclear and unproven allegations of corruption.

“Everyone knows that I will not give up my fight against the injustice of my disqualification by Maduro. But Venezuela has the right to change. That is why we have found the right person who can represent us in the elections. And that person is Corina Yoris,” says Machado with emotion in her voice. “She is a respected person, I trust her completely and she is not excluded from participation. At least, not at the moment,” Machado emphasizes.

Candidate of right-wing party

It became increasingly clear in recent days that Machado would withdraw. She went to the pro-government Supreme Court, but that excluded her for a period of fifteen years. Her chances for the presidency seemed to have ended. Because the registration period for participation closes this Monday, the opposition had to nominate a new candidate.

Many Venezuelans are yearning for change now that their country has been ruled by authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro for more than a decade. Machado could easily beat him, according to polls. Although Machado is ideologically on the right flank and has nothing to do with it chavismo Political analysts already compare her appeal to the population with that of the charismatic former president Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013.

By now putting Yoris forward and giving her full support, the united opposition hopes to still have a chance in July. This Monday they will first register Yoris with the National Electoral Council (CNE). If that works, anything can happen between March and July. Maduro, who is already campaigning, clearly has no intention of giving up power, as was evident from the exclusion of his competitor.

The question is whether the main opposition parties, which are now united, will also unanimously support 'la abuela' – the grandmother – as Corina Yoris is affectionately called. The current unanimity is new. In the past, the opposition was regularly divided over the right course against Maduro, who always managed to cleverly take advantage of this.

Repression stepped up

If Yoris is indeed on the ballot paper, it remains to be seen whether voters also agree to this change. Machado has said that she will win over the Venezuelans by campaigning together with Yoris, like two Corinas.

In the meantime, she will also continue to try to fight and overturn her disqualification. According to electoral law, parties may replace their candidates up to ten days before the presidential elections. Machado has pinned her hopes on the international community, especially the United States, which must decide next month whether to resume their oil sanctions against Venezuela.

The next four months will be crucial for Venezuela. Repression of the regime and pro-government institutions is being stepped up. Last week, the Public Prosecution Service ordered the arrest of key opposition members and close associates of Machado, including her campaign manager. “We will continue until the end! These two women are going to fight Maduro.'' Machado ended the meeting with determination, after which she took the hand of her namesake, who is more than twenty years older and raised it into the air with a clenched fist.

