The inflexible literary vocation of José Carlos Llop (Palma, 1956) has led him to remain, without misanthropy or overacting, at a certain distance from the world, in an experience of writing, as Bernard Delvaille wanted, as “superior clandestinity”. Beyond constituting a rare example of “duty as an obligation of art” in the midst of the bonfire of cultural vanities, this withdrawal of Llop in his native Mallorca, added to his affinity with writers such as Derek Walcott from Santa Lucia, has led to the fact that, when speaking of his literature, it is common to speak of insularity. An insularity that, it is worth mentioning, has always been far from a mere local colour: if, on the one hand, Llop’s work and even his life are aligned with that open Mallorca of archdukes, pioneers of tourism and writers with cosmopolitan notes such as the Villalonga brothers, on the other hand, his insularity is framed in an ancient and superior world, at once mythical and lived, such as the Mediterranean. And in the broad literary tradition that takes root there, and in which Llop himself will choose a family closer in spirit: Patrick Leigh Fermor, for example, or Lawrence Durrell, very present in these pages, as Robert Graves has been in others of the author. Insularity, in short, can be read in Llop as a form of rootedness in the world, a loyalty at the same time vital and literary: to say it with Villamediana, a vocation and a destiny. And it is from faithfulness to that landscape of heroes and gods, of men and books, with a constant backdrop of the sea, that Llop has managed to define his own recognizable world.

Another rootedness, such as the temporal one – three, four decades of writing – has ended up giving a very important packaging to the literary project of the prose writer Llop. This very recent If one summer morning, a traveler It can be read as the culmination of a lineage that, in these 10 years, has taken us from the summers of childhood Solstice to the evocation of a image generational in Kings of Alexandria and, beyond that, the interweaving of family history and urban history of In the sunken city. We are talking, in all cases, about a literature of time and memory, perhaps never more pure and concentrated than in this If one summer morning…, precisely because “it is neither a novel nor a biography; it is neither fiction nor autofiction.”

The hypnotic prose takes us in concentric circles, with the author’s well-known sensuality and a culturalism as natural as the calms and storms.

We could say that it is an itinerary: the abandonment of the house where the writer, for more than 30 years, has dedicated himself to literature in almost monastic periods, opens the way to an exploration and assessment of the time elapsed since “the moments in which we stopped being others” and, in his case, decides that life will be about writing. The powerful presence of the physical environment —that sea—, the local characters and the familiar faces that surround the writer, together with that other company that are the favorite books, give life and remove solipsism from this meditation on solitude and the past, that is, writing and time. The whole is served by a hypnotic prose, which takes us in concentric circles, with the well-known sensuality of the author and a culturalism as natural as the calms and storms next to that house of life. One of Llop’s best books and a Llop at the height of his craft.

Jose Carlos Llop

Alfaguara, 2024

120 pages. 17 euros

