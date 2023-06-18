In today’s Mexico, no one seems to be fazed by the request of the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moyathat they asked the farmerswhich on June 13, 2023 seized the airport of the city of Culiacán, who committed the crime of mutiny.

In his statement the Governor He expressly stated: “rather than looking for an appointment with the President, I invite you to locate them a… the plants where more detail is, let’s go, I’ll go with them, let’s take them”, and he did not end there, he still had the audacity to post on your social networks via Twitter, the following day: “…I invite you to go together to protest against those truly responsible for the waste of your crops: Gruma, Cargill and Minsa. I am your ally and side by side with you, I will demand fair treatment and a fair price for your work.”

Here it is worth clarifying that if the Governor, prompts and leads to the population to mutiny before these private companies, I would be committing a series of illegal actions and contrary to their responsibilities and obligations as authority. His function is to enforce the laws, and he should have proceeded against the farmers who stopped communication at the airport in question. Let us remember that the airports are operated by concession, and that, in accordance with the Mexican Federal Constitution, the air spaces in Mexico are a general means of communication subject to the domain of the Nation.

The consequences of this type of behavior should be serious, since, exclusively speaking at a legal level, the Governor would be an instigator to the commission of crime of Riotas well as a participant, if he really decides to lead the commission of this.

And we are leaving aside the responsibility that implies the decision not to exercise criminal action against the protesters, it is true that there is the right of citizens to express their ideas peacefully. It was not the case. Well, affectations were caused to the people who traveled by plane those days.

I understand the annoyance of those close to 200 farmers who demonstratedThey have their right, and I agree with their fight. But I do not agree that they have affected thousands of people who could not agree to move to other places. stop the economy of third parties due to the affectation of the first, it becomes a clear collision of rights, and the authority, once again, prefers to do nothing and allow the conflict. On another occasion we already talked in this column about the collision of fundamental rights.

Furthermore, the Governor signals to independent merchants that they have a predominant presence in the market. I could agree with you. But I wonder, is this the first time this is the case? Is it not the same authority that should take action on the matter? isn’t it the Federal Competition Commission a government agency? Polarizing society does not help resolve conflicts. Not upholding the law, either.

It may interest you: