They are only four letters and the question is whether they go together or separately. Even when they form a single word, by the way, very short, it can acquire different functions in the sentence, giving it different meanings. Of course, generally, they oppose affirmative and negative concepts.

But, not to despair. Because knowing those functions in language and with a very simple trick, if necessary, we will be able to know when but or if they are not written correctly.

Yes or no: examples

Language often creates traps for us when writing.

First of all, you have to remember that if not (all together) is a noun that means fate or destiny, as explained by the Foundation for Urgent Spanish (Fundéu). For example, “Protests against adjustment, the economic fate“Or” A but tragic weighs on the city ”.

But but it can also fulfill other functions. As adversative conjunctiona, is used for contrast an affirmative concept with a negative one that we expressed before. Examples: “I’m not talking about marriage, if not to your own existence ”; “The dollar did not rise, if not that remained stable ”. Sometimes it equates to conjunction except (by exception): “Nobody knows him, but you”.

Always as a conjunction, if not can be related to the expression not only, to denote addition of one or more elements to the clause. “The Prince must not only be honest, but look like it”. In this case, it is usually accompanied by the adverb as well (“He suffered not only from fear, but also boredom ”).

Another value of if not approaches the meaning of more than, another thing that. Example: “That fact did not if not aggravate discrepancies ”, in which it can be replaced (“ That fact did not more than aggravate discrepancies ”).

The sequence formed by the conjunction if and the adverb no has more functions since introduce a negative conditional sentence. For example, “The Government threatens to declare a state of siege if not protests cease ”; “If not you study, you will not pass the subject ”.

School is the key place where we learn the language and its secrets.

To get rid of doubts, Fundéu recommends a trick: the expression will be well used if we can insert a word between yes and no, without the sentence losing meaning (“If you do not you study, you will not pass the subject ”.

Also if it cannot match the expression otherwise or otherwise with negative conditional value. “The union demands a wage increase and threatens, if not, with a stoppage ”.