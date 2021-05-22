A woman receives the vaccine against covid-19, in Iquitos, Peru, on May 15. STRINGER / Reuters

The consequences are dramatic and pose a historic challenge for our societies, particularly for the most vulnerable, with close to a 60% of informal workers and practically 40% of workers who did not have any protection network social when the crisis arrives.

Covid-19 is a global phenomenon that reveals the need for a renewed and transparent multilateralism as a tool for an inclusive and sustainable recovery. In fact, 70% of Latin Americans consider that cooperation is essential to face current global challenges. For example, in the unequal distribution of vaccines between developed and developing countries: in doses administered per 100 people, fewer than 10 people in developing countries have received a dose, compared to 43 in high-income. The emergence of variants of the virus shows that there can be no sustainable recovery if the virus is not defeated globally. This requires more solidarity between countries and the design of mechanisms for access to technology to strengthen production and delivery capacities in the region.

An effective response to the health crisis can at the same time be the “big push” necessary for the region to move towards greater integration. The response from trade and industry can be an opportunity to advance in productive diversification and further development and integration in regional and global value chains. Failure to promote greater integration would lead to a Latin America at a disadvantage compared to other regional blocs in a world that will bet on value chains that provide guarantees of resilience.

The transition to the post-covid-19 world cannot be approached solely from a national logic. International cooperation is crucial to coordinate a response to the health emergency in the region, and promote a recovery that addresses pre-existing structural vulnerabilities. An important element is the mobilization of financial resources on a global scale, the effective management of public debt and promoting productive investment to increase the capacities of international, national and local development banks. The mobilization of the private sector is also essential – both the financial sector and corporate partners that have the potential to invest and generate quality jobs.

In this context, reflection on the strengthening of international governance mechanisms is inevitable. The countries of the region have the opportunity to rethink their participation in the global agenda and promote new strategic alliances and agreements that allow progress towards an inclusive, green and sustainable recovery and represent the interests and specificities of each country.

The post-covid world demands that social and environmental issues are at the center of public policy and addressed jointly. Actions to mitigate climate change and increase resilience can generate significant economic, social and environmental benefits, for example by creating quality jobs. According a study by the International Labor Organization and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) the green transition could generate 15 million net jobs by 2030 in Latin America and the Caribbean. For example, Costa Rica’s national plan, supported by the IDB and the French Development Agency (AFD), to achieve zero net emissions by 2050 is estimated to generate $ 41 billion in net benefits.

On the social front, there is a need to move towards universal social protection systems, promote innovative options for job formalization, especially women and migrants, as well as improve the quality and coverage of basic services, particularly health and education. It is important to ensure that advances in support systems for the most vulnerable become structural components of post-pandemic social protection systems. We are working to guarantee the sustainability of social protection systems in the region.

The way out of the current situation requires designing credible fiscal strategies and a new social contract between governments, the private sector, and citizens and establishing solidarity and shared mechanisms at the international level. That is why we need to adopt a different vision for international cooperation. The focus of Development in Transition, jointly prepared by the OECD Development Center, ECLAC and the European Commission and presented in the report Latin American Economic Outlook, proposes development strategies that go beyond income, seeks to promote lasting advances in the multiple dimensions of development, generating spaces for dialogue that incorporate all countries and actors on an equal footing.

The OECD Development Center, the IDB and the AFD will put these issues at the center of the debate during the 13th International Economic Forum on Latin America and the Caribbean, which will take place on Thursday, May 27, 2021 virtually, within the framework of the Latin America and the Caribbean Week. We will bring together the main leaders of the public and private sectors, civil society and International Organizations. This dialogue platform will be an occasion for different voices to debate the situation in the region, the global nature of the covid-19 crisis, and coordination between national and international policies to promote greater sustainable post-pandemic development. The region cannot afford a lost decade of development. The time to act is now.

Mauricio Claver-Carone is president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)

Angel Gurria is Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

Rémy Rioux is director general of the French Development Agency (AFD)