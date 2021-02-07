‘If my ray reaches you’ is the title of the new album by Xoel López that this Sunday, at 7:00 p.m., he will present live at the Inverfest festival. A concert that can be followed in streaming from the inverfest.com website –access: 10 euros– and that will allow the public to see how the Galician artist’s latest songs sound live. The one who was a component of Deluxe reviewed in 2020 with the book ‘Conversations with Xoel López’, which collects the hours of talk between the composer and the musician and journalist Manolo Tarancón, two decades of experience, something that he celebrated with the publication of his new CD. «Everything that is going to be Xoel in twenty years is on this disc, which is the music box of the Xoel of the previous twenty. In it he has drawn borders for the sole pleasure of stepping on them », says Manuel Jabois about the new album, which marks a new path with respect to the three previous solo albums. An album in which the artist gets carried away and experiments with other musical styles and instruments. The sound of the guitar gives prominence to the piano and synthesizers. ‘El flash’, ‘Tigre de bengala’ and ‘Vampiro blanco’ are the three songs that open an album made up of a dozen compositions. An album that also features ‘La espina de la flor en tu costado’, the main song of the Netflix series ‘The disorder you leave’. His video clip, released this Wednesday, features the voices of Alice Wonder, Ede, Teyou and Adrián Seijas.

Xoel López: Concert in streaming When: Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Access: 10 euros Where From the inverfest.com website

At the same time, ‘Lodo’, a song from his previous album, ‘Sueños y pan’, sounds again strongly thanks to Galicia’s tourist campaign for the Xacobeo year 2021. Good news for the solid career of the musician and composer, Recognized Best Artist Nacional at the 2013 Independent Music Awards, which began to gain popularity with the group Elephant Band.