If you find love abroad and live in the United States, you should know that you have the option of applying for a “fiancé visa” with the intention that you and your partner enter into legal marriage in the North American country. What not everyone knows is that that too will give you the opportunity to get a green card for your spouse.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) explains that A U.S. citizen who wants to marry a person who is not a citizen or resident You can help your partner obtain a green card through several avenues. One of them is precisely the fiancé visa.

The first thing to say is that, in that case, Your spouse must be outside of the United States. and that the visa will only be valid for ninety-ninety days, time that they will have to carry out the wedding ceremony.

It is important to note that the union must have legal validity and that, once it is finalized, The US citizen will have the opportunity to apply for permanent residence through Form I-129F or Petition for Alien Fiancé(e). However, to do so, you must meet the following requirements:

Be a US citizen.

Have intentions to marry your fiancé(e) within 90 days of the date your spouse enters the United States.

Neither of them can have any kind of impediment to getting married.

They must have met in person at least two years before the date the visa petition was made.

It is important to note that when your partner arrives in the United States, while the green card process is in progress, You will have the opportunity to apply for a work permit through Form I-765.

Finally, USCIS warned that it is not possible to enter the United States with any other type of visa if one intends to marry a citizen, Otherwise, you could be considered a migration fraud and face serious consequences such as being restricted from entering the country in the future and having to pay a fine of up to US$10,000 and even spend five years in jail.

In addition, if you apply for a fiancé visa and do not get married within the established time, that is, in the following 90 days, An extension cannot be requested and the person who is not a U.S. citizen must leave the country, Otherwise you will be violating immigration laws.

What if your spouse lives abroad and has children?

The benefit of processing the green card for your fiancé has the advantage that you can also apply for him/her his children can enter the United States.

Uscis detailed that if it is a minor under 21 years of age who is single, then he/she will be able to process a K-2 visa for them to enter the United States together.