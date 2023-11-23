There pop musicin its broadest sense, especially in live concerts, is perfectly capable of help the younger generations, those Z and Alpha, to orient themselves in individual relationships and to defend themselves from the violent drift of boyfriends, husbands and men who do not accept rejection. One of the virtuous examples is the tour that Elodie is bringing to Italian sports halls. Never like in his case the body exhibited, without vulgarity, is an affirmation of freedom and a promise of social justice. But to do this, the singer cannot limit herself to choreographies and acrobatic tours de force on stage. She must add, with some measure, news from the world that is easy to understand for an audience ranging from mothers to older sisters, to friends, to daughters. And this information is often dramatic.

Thus the same audience that has just danced or sung a hit in chorus discovers on writings suspended in the air that, for example, “Gender cannot determine a person’s freedom, but 29.9 million teenage girls live in the 10 countries with the highest number of child marriages” or that “Every week, 4,000 adolescent girls and young women contract HIV. Of these infections, nearly 80% occur in sub-Saharan Africa.” Fortunately, Elodie is not the only Italian artist to have addressed the gender issue or domestic violence to the point of feminicide. The real problem is that this good will, let’s call it militant information, finds itself faced with an even more fashionable nebula, in which adolescent ailments mix with obsessive and manipulative male behavior.

And, not by chance, bullying expressions and attitudes come from us tumultuous tributaries of rap. Which historically has been a song of rebellion, of defense of the African-American community, but also of social revenge, unfortunately creating a male model all based on the display of new riches. At the time, thirty years ago, sexist and prevaricating attitudes of rappers began to be contested by hip hop artists. And as a result, a collective consciousness of women began to be born that rewrote the rules of romantic relationships, especially the sung ones.

Twenty years later, also for the protest activity of a movement like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo more widespread, not only the complaints of people from the entertainment industry, symbols such as Beyoncé or Alicia Keys have managed to overturn the balance of power. Up to the paradox of attracting the most mainstream pop from Lady Gaga to Taylor Swift, this time white. In Italy all this did not happen. First of all, because the orders of magnitude are not comparable. And then because a good part, not all, of the rap and subsequently trap scene was content to import only a certain imagery: luxurious cars, branded watches and undressed women, without asking why in the United States this world had been overtaken by a strong civil commitment. However, demonizing rap and trap is wrong. In reality, something worse happened. Certain singers have drunk from the same tank as vulgar patriarchysimply because they believed in it and it was even easier to appeal to a certain audience. It is not a style that is harmful, but the use what happens. Streaming records and a new crude but direct alphabet have literally overwhelmed boys and girls. Here too, however, as in the United States, female voices have begun to be heard in complete disagreement, if not denunciation, of a now unbearable sexism.

In a country that is only now being discovered the emergency of reconstructing a clean map and decent affection, especially through school, the world of entertainment must do its part. And start rethinking priorities: can we still accept harsh verses, offensive to women, in the name of chasing numbers? It is probably more edifying to go on stage and try to be followed by younger people, especially males, talking about respect and dignity.