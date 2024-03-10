After the useless sprint race on Saturday (for what it's worth, won by Jorge Martin) MotoGP has finally restarted its engines. The most awaited rider, Marc Marquez got away with an honorable fourth place. And those who were hoping for the impossible turn of events (93 immediately in the lead) were disappointed. Of course, these were justified hopes. Partly because of what the Spaniard had shown in the pre-world championship tests, partly because obviously Marquez in the history of the world championship is the rider who has completed all the stages fastest. In 2012 he dominated the Moto2 season, took home the World title, and then moved on to MotoGP in 2013 where he was already on the top step of the podium in the second race.

Other stories though. Marc himself had explained to his fans not to have any illusions about the 2024 season. And he had already explained his problems well yesterday, after the sprint race: “I was really fast even if we still have to work on the chattering, I was close to falling in a couple of corners – the driver admitted – it will be difficult to compete at the highest levels if the problem is not resolved”.

Francesco Bagnaia celebrates the victory with Domizia Castagnini

The race was therefore dominated by an amazing Bagnaia, who started very well, risking a bit on the first lap with a couple of overtakings and then off to victory, remaining in the lead until the end. A perfect race that somewhat redeemed the mediocre sprint on Saturday where he was third for a long time but in the end had to settle for fourth position. “We knew our potential – explained Pecco – before the race we changed something on the bike and now we are there. We will go to Portimaio with another step to do.”

For intellectual honesty, however, after having accused F1 of having staged a very boring Saudi Arabian GP, ​​we must now do the same for the MotoGP at Losail: here too a boring race, without twists, duels or overtaking worthy of Note. In short, no show. And if MotoGP becomes as flat as F1 it really is the end. Or not? Have your say.