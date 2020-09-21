North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul otherwise plays the sheriff, who hunts bad boys with a healthy sense of justice without constantly leafing through the law. In the affair of right-wing extremist networks in his police force, he seems unusually at a loss. More than 30 police officers are said to have exchanged all sorts of Hitler images and swastikas via chat. Reul had once considered banning his officers from using private cell phones while on duty. That doesn’t help, he figured it out himself. The latest idea: mandatory visits to Nazi memorials. Reul, you guessed it, was a teacher in a previous life.

They don’t notice how they isolate themselves

The educational approach is not that bad because the legal one is difficult. A couple of preliminary investigations are ongoing. But it will be seen whether there will be enough charges here. A lot is allowed in closed chat groups; with a limited number of participants, they are a kind of digital living room. Throwing police officers off duty via disciplinary action also faces hurdles. With all kinds of Nazi junk, dishes are sensitive. But there is also a lot of contempt for human dignity below the Nazi threshold.

In addition, a distinction must be made between doers and followers. Many don’t even really go along with it; they only want to be part of something they think of, that’s where their friends meet. And do not notice how they isolate themselves when the usual loudmouths spread the dirtiest jokes and the ugliest slogans.

In addition to the educational approach, the social approach could therefore be pursued, which means: bringing police officers into good company. Above all in women. The pent-up demand remains considerable, especially in a men’s shop like the federal police and especially in managerial jobs. In addition, instead of preferring to control dark-skinned people, it might be time to give them preferential career paths in the police force.

Another example: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is currently working on gay discrimination in the Bundeswehr. How was it with the police? Or did it never exist?

There is a lack of publicity. And honesty

A lot is possible. What has to go: honesty and publicity. That is precisely what is always lacking. The magazine “Focus” reports that the President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, employed a bodyguard who belongs to the “Uniter” association, which is suspected of right-wing extremism. A spokesman for the interior ministry said on Friday that the facts were misrepresented in essential parts.

What is right? He is not allowed to say, for “important”, yes “serious” reasons. Even more important, even more important: Of course, it is not a “breakdown”.

Citizens are not allowed to know anything, except that the press does everything wrong and you do everything right yourself. This is how the government talks to the people. A state that wants to be less attractive to right-wing extremists in terms of the armed forces and security authorities should appear less closed and less authoritarian. That would be a start.