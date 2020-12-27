Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi are offering plans ranging from one GB to three GB daily data for users doing work in the midst of Corona virus epidemic. If you also need more data every day, then we are telling you about the daily 2 GB data plans of these three companies. Let us know whose plans are best among Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

Jio Daily 2 GB data plans

Jio has four plans with 2 GB data. This includes plans of Rs 249, Rs 444, Rs 599 and Rs 2399. Daily 2 GB high speed data is available in all these plans. In addition, 100 free daily SMS and live to live free unlimited calling benefits are also being given. For calling from Jio to other networks, 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 and 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes are being given in all these plans respectively. Their validity is 28, 56, 84 and 365 days respectively.

Daily plans of 2 GB data with Vi

Vi is currently offering special double data offers for limited time. Under these offers, double data is being given in the company’s plans of Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699. Earlier, 2 GB data was offered daily in these plants, while now 4 GB data is being given every day. However, this offer is for limited time only. Their validity is 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively. Among them, unlimited local and national calling, 100 SMS can be availed every day.

Airtel’s Daily 2 GB data plans

Airtel has four 2 GB daily plans available. This includes plans for 252, 295, 380 and 591. Among them, 100 daily SMS with free unlimited local and national calling are available. Amazon Prime is also getting a subscription in the plan of Rs 295. The validity of plans of 252 and 295 is 28 days, while the plan of Rs 380 is valid for 56 days. At the same time, the validity of the 591 plan is 84 days.

read this also

These are the best plans of one year validity of Jio, Airtel and Vi, know all three offers

Vodafone, Jio and Airtel’s Daily 3GB data prepaid plan, free calling facility too