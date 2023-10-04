Former president states that the candidate’s “biggest risk” is being isolated, without support from governors and congressmen

Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri said on Tuesday (3.Oct.2023) that he was confident in Patricia Bullrich’s victory in the presidential elections on October 22. But, if Javier Milei wins, Macri stated that “Together for the Change” (Together for Change, in Portuguese) – the coalition to which he and the candidate belong – must support measures that are reasonable. The information is from the newspaper Clarin.

“We will win the elections. But if that doesn’t happen and he [Milei] win the election, I hope that our coalition supports any reasonable reform in Congress so that Argentina leaves behind this fraudulent system in which we are trappeds”, he declared at an event with students from Harvard University, in the USA.

Macri said that “the biggest risk” by Milei if he wins the elections is to be isolated. “Someone isolated cannot change the rules”, he stated. “Argentina must be brought under the law. Argentina collapsed because all kinds of rules were abandoned”, he added, adding that he expects the same support from Milei if Bullrich is elected.

Javier Milei led the August 13, 2023 primary election with 30.4% of the vote. He is on the right on the ideological political spectrum, with liberal ideas on the economy. He advocates closing the country’s Central Bank, doing away with the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

He defines himself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian” –is against State interference in society, in favor of the free market system and claims to want to end a system of “grape varieties” that would be in force in the country. He says his program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending.

Most opinion polls show Milei leading the dispute, followed by Economy Minister Sergio Massa and Bullrich. But a survey by Atlas Intel, published by the newspaper Profile on September 29th, indicated Massa with 30.7% voting intentions in the 1st round. Milei appears in 2nd place in the electoral race, with 27.9% of votes. The 2 are tied, within the margin of error.

The survey interviewed 3,778 people online from September 20 to 10, 2023. The margin of error is 2 pp (percentage points) in a 95% confidence interval.

Patricia Bullrich has 27.7% of voting intentions. Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman have, respectively, 4.8% It is 2.1% of votes.

In Argentina, to be elected in the 1st round, the candidate must:

receive at least 45% of the valid votes; or

have at least 40% of the votes with a 10 percentage point advantage over 2nd place.

