michael burry Jose Manuel Stephen

With a peculiar and introverted personality, he appreciates being able to air his thoughts at the stroke of a keyboard. Michael James Burry (San José, California, 1971) takes Twitter (now X), and manages it as he pleases: without the slightest hint of remorse, he publishes and deletes messages. He does not follow a pattern, nor does he respond to a reason, but what his fervent followers consider to be premonitions usually have their days numbered on the social network. He uses that tug of war to build suspense and gain views. And it seems that he succeeds: in December 2022, Bloomberg pointed out the account of the renowned investor as the best to follow financially, according to a user survey.

Oblivious to the fluctuations of public opinion, Burry takes advantage of the power of his word: “Sell”, he wrote in January, as a last call to any doubter in search of a forceful and resounding message that would confirm suspicions. He was referring to the new crisis that he predicts, by “the biggest speculative bubble of all time.” And despite his retraction two months later (mind you, he never explicitly said that he was wrong with his omen, but that he was wrong to “say it”), the SEC last week published the investor’s move: a bet on the down the S&P 500 and Nasdaq with the purchase of 20,000 put options on each for a combined notional value of $1.6 billion.

Although now it is vulture meat, clickbait For the average Internet user, there was a time when no one would bet a penny on what he had to say. Because Burry, back in 2005, knew how to see beyond the real estate bubble into which the US market had sunk and managed to convince Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to sell him default insurance. But that bubble didn’t burst until 2008 and, until then, he was the victim of skepticism (or conservative investor, however you want to see it). And probably, that image of the misunderstood augur – who, like Cassandra, knows, but whom no one believes – is the reason why they listen to him today, without it meaning that he is right.

But before his exploits were the source of inspiration for books and movies (see the big gamble, 2015), Burry had a difficult childhood. At just two years old, he lost his left eye to cancer and his whole life was conditioned by it: from the teasing of his classmates for his glass eye to the inability to play contact sports, despite being athletic. .

He grew up someone with clear flashes of brilliance, but poor social skills. He was always interested in finances, despite the fact that, as he himself recounts, his father insistently warned him about the cruelty of that world. He ended up formally opting for medicine, although he did take the occasional economics class in his years as a student at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Neurology was the specialty he would choose. But it was during his residency at Stanford Hospital that he realized that he had a true passion for theory, although practice often repulsed him.

Luckily he had made his studies compatible with a somewhat special hobby: finances. Self-taught, he obsessively and carefully studied the movements of the market. He came to create a blog, where he shared his thoughts on the financial world: he thought that small investors would attend to what he had to say. But he also drew the attention of bigwigs, with the claims and criticisms of him.

That is why he had no qualms in 2000 when he abandoned medicine. Of course, the $145,000 student debt he’d accumulated as a college student wouldn’t leave him. And despite having saved $40,000 so far, money that could have eased that debt somewhat, he intended to create his own investment fund. The compensation for the medical malpractice that claimed the life of his father would serve as an economic boost and, with the collaboration of his brothers and the support of the occasional follower of his blog, he would start what he would call Scion Capital .

There began his foray into the financial world, which would give him a lot of money (in the 2008 crisis, Scion pocketed 1,000 million), but also headaches due to disagreements with other subscribers. He ended up closing the fund and starting a solo career. Although, to tell the truth, he would return to his old ways with another hedge fund, Scion Asset Management. Since 2010, his investment in gold, technology and agricultural land has attracted attention. Water is one of its main focuses of attention. In his words, it is something “political and litigious.”

However, in recent days his name resonates among rumors about what may be a new recession. Burry has already established himself: he clearly sees an impending crash in the US market. But not everyone is convinced by his latest all or nothing: he Wall Street Journal He talks about “at least five dire predictions” in the past four years, like when he predicted Tesla’s downfall. Only time can give or deny the reason. Because whether or not he has an eye for another big betUntil then, and as on Twitter, it will make a clean slate.

A genius with Asperger Bipolarity. In his years as a Stanford resident, he was diagnosed with bipolarity, though Burry never agreed.

Auto diagnosis. Reading about the autism spectrum, he saw that it fit perfectly with Asperger’s syndrome and, since then, he claims to have it.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, Twitter and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda