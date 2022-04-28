The PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, spoke to the media on the eve of the match against Strasbourg corresponding to matchday 35 of Ligue 1. The Argentine coach acknowledged that he sees a 100% chance that Mbappé will continue in Paris next season, as well as him, who continues to talk to Leonardo about his future.

The minutes to young people: “I don’t think we’re talking about media pressure or magnitude when comparing two clubs (they ask about Tottenham). It is a matter of philosophy, project and strategy. Also planning. In what each club wants to develop or has in mind to develop from a position for the future. When we arrived at Tottenham, we had 35 professionals in the squad, in which the five-year project was to develop, not only the players we wanted to keep, but also to find spaces for the youngsters to develop and show that they have a level for the first team, as long as the merit was there. In that I do not see that they are different things, it is a strategic question ”.

Mbappé’s top scorer: “It is clear that now the team is also focused on being able to make individual achievements, it is something natural and of course that each player will have the support they deserve. In this case, Kylian whatever he needs is not going to have any problem with his support partners. The whole team supports him so that he achieves his goal”.

Percentage of following for him at PSG and for Mbappé: “100% in both cases”.

Discussions for its renewal: “We have a natural relationship with Leonardo. We communicate with different topics. Logically, the topics vary depending on the circumstances. But the relationship and communication is good. We always continue to work as we naturally do”.

Ancelotti and the possibility of winning the five major leagues: “I have enormous respect for Ancelotti. He is a great coach and a great person. He celebrates that people like Carlo are doing well in the world of football. I would like to see many more Carlo Ancelotti in the world of football”.

Changes for next season: “Experience is an important degree as long as it can be capitalized on. We have learned a lot in a year and a half. Of knowledge also, things that are not perceived from the outside. That gives us an experience that is also our obligation to provide the club with our vision of what has happened this year and a half in order to improve. We are doing it and we will do it in the coming weeks.”

Neymar’s level: “Of course Ney’s talent is indisputable. A footballer who has been signed for a few years at the club for the amount that has been signed is because we are talking about one of the best players in the world. Circumstances sometimes cause ups and downs over the years. This year he had a major injury, after a future in the Copa América. He judged his season up and down as the team. Today I was talking about it with Messi. Unfortunately, we collided at one point. We couldn’t pass at that moment against Madrid in which we had found the functioning of the team. We don’t pass. If we had passed, we would be talking about a different season. Sometimes the limit between success and failure, to call it that, is a very fine line that if you climb or if you remain stopped can give you the strength to be able to write a different story.

Mbappé and his future: “It is what I am saying and it is what I perceive. That is what I can tell you today. It is what I really perceive and what I feel. This football we do not know what can happen. To the question I answer what I feel”:

Strasbourg: “My congratulations on the season, whether or not they get into Europe. A team that we played at the beginning of the season and that really cost us a lot despite leading 3-0, they went 3-2. It is a team with a very good preparation, with very good players and a great attitude towards the competition. It will be a very difficult and hard-fought game. But I have to say that, especially throughout the season, they have grown a lot in terms of football”.

