“Mbappé’s ego is excessive. It has been problematic from the beginning of the Eurocup. “These words were pronounced Jerome Rothen, former French footballer, at RMC after the game that the French team drew against Portugal (2-2) and that it served to certify his pass to the round of 16 of this Eurocup as the first of the group.
The truth is It is not the first time that ‘personality’ has been talked about peculiar to Kylian Mbappé. But the question in this article is another. If in the end the Paris Saint Germain player ends signing for him Real Madrid this summer, will he be able Carlo Ancelotti of ‘taming’ the character of Mbappé?
I imagine yes. In the end, one of the greatest virtues that Ancelotti has had throughout his coaching career he is that of the wardrobe management. Beyond his football qualities as a technician, drive very well the human part of a team, which is as important to a coach as the sports part.
So I think I would have no problems in case there would be moments of tension with Mbappé. Just like with any other player. After all, the dimension that takes on everything in the Real Madrid has nothing to do with that of Paris Saint Germain. It’s another roll. Kylian would arrive in a new locker room, and the first thing she would have to do is to adapt.
That would change everything at least initially. But also, the fact of having a mentor like Ancelotti sure affects, and for good, to his character. It seems to me an ideal coach for manage these types of matters extra sports,
