In the last transfer market of the summer period, one of the great soap operas of this sport began, and now, with the next transfer market just around the corner, it seems that the great soap operas can finally be put to an end. Haaland’s has already been resolved by confirming his signing for Manchester City, but he still has to finish the other one, although it seems that his final could take place this Sunday. Indeed, it is about the rumors about the future of the young Frenchman from Paris Saint Germain, Kylian Mbappé, who is not yet known if he will continue at the Parisian club or sign with Real Madrid.
The player announced that he would make his decision public before the call he has with the French team for the Nations League matches. When it seemed that he was finally going to sign with the club from the Spanish capital, Florentino Pérez’s pretensions of incorporating a player who is called to be the next dominator of world football were cut short, since PSG has made great efforts so that the player renews his contract with his current team.
At the expense of Mbappé’s final decision, in the event that he finally decides to stay for more years in the French entity, it would be a great setback for Real Madrid, a team that has made great efforts to take the player so that he does not finally arrive. There have been many who have placed Kylian in the merengue entity and now it seems that he is closer to renewal than to his departure.
In the event that he finally decides to renew, Real Madrid should forget about trying to get Mbappé’s services and prepare another strategy to grow the squad, in the event that the Madrid team does not sign the French player, Real Madrid It would “save” some 120 million in transfer bonuses and around 30 million in salary per year. With that money Florentino Pérez could redirect his sports project and create an equally powerful project for the future, being able to sign world-class players to improve the squad
Another reason why they should forget about Mbappé is that the player will be revalued, raising his price to exorbitant figures, having to wait again for his contract to come to an end to try his incorporation again.
