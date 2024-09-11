The centre-right has finally chosen its candidate for the regional elections. Now he must choose what profile to assume in this short but intense electoral campaign. Whether to shake off certain illiberal methods to which many have adapted, and many have become accustomed, or to restore the principles of free democratic debate, as Liguria deserves.

By continuing to pass off the inability to relate to others as decisionism, the arrogance of power will backfire. The mayor aspiring president of the Region sooner or later he will have to understand that in order to be able to give answers to citizens, the primary mission of an administrator, one must first know how to listen to questions. Even those that newspapers ask.

He will have to practice dealing with a free press if he really means it. “exercise leadership” as he announced in his speech as a tribune of the people in front of the Prefecture of Genoa, where reporters had to crowd onto a staircase to ask questions to the new candidate. In the end, Bucci will have to learn that journalists are not “pigs jumping towards food, the ones I fed as a child” as he described entrepreneurs in a wiretap noted in the documents of the investigation into corruption in the port.

The champion of the “Genoa model” has been refusing to give interviews to the 19th centuryalthough he was asked almost daily. Even when he had to respond directly to questions raised by this newspaper, he chose to do so with other interlocutors. On Breakwater delaysfor example, that the 19th century in June he documented with internal documents of the consortium that certified the difficulties in an incontrovertible way: the commissioner of the work, faced with the request for answers, gave interviews elsewhere, with questions at will.

The mayor, it must be said, doesn’t like questions at all. Perhaps they annoy him because he considers them traps. Evidently he doesn’t like them either. free informationthe one that is not suitable to be used as a brochure for the administration’s initiatives (that’s what the channels of the institutions are for, someone should explain it to him). He doesn’t even seem to be aware of how the press is a common good safeguarded by the Constitution, not the private property of those who win elections or would like to do so. It is a citizen’s right, that no one can trample. This newspaper, no newspaper, is at the service of anyone: it is responsible only to a master who is the reader. Who wants to have answers from those who are paid (by the community) to give them.

When Bucci made fun of the journalists of this newspaper last night by boasting in public, in front of an audience of reporters, of intentionally not giving interviews to the 19th century waiting for better times he did himself an injustice. Not responding to a newspaper does not instill trust in those who are endowed with intelligence, indeed it generates suspicion.

The mayor aspiring president of the Region should resign himself: the directors can pass, the publishers too. But the rights of the citizen readers remain. And at a certain point the readers become voters, and they are not “pigs that jump towards food” either. The Ligurians are not willing to be fed carobs.