The Manchester City team is playing the semifinal of the Champions League against Real Madrid. The team led by Pep Guardiola drew 1-1 in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, so everything will be decided next Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.
What happens to fifth place if City win the Champions League?
Also, if the citizen team gets the Champions League title, this would not be affecting the places in the Premier League general.
That is to say, if Manchester City wins the European championship, they would end up in the top 4, so there would be no ‘fall’ of places to award fifth place in the Champions League. This is how the group stage position for the starters is vacant.
It should be noted that this is not completed by giving another team their place, since the qualifying rounds are balanced with the places of the clubs that receive their place with the criteria made.
It is thus as if Manchester City wins the Champions League title, the champions of the team in the top twelfth place will be chosen to receive their place in the group stage.
For now, the return match against Real Madrid will be played next Wednesday, May 17 at the Etihad Stadium, at 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico. A round trip match is expected, as well as wholesale emotions. The winner will face the winner of the other sector, the same one that is disputed between AC Milan and Inter, and in which the Neroazzurro team came out with a two-goal advantage in the first leg.
