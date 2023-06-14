Tourism holder says that permanence in the ministry was confirmed by the president and that, therefore, he is “calm”

The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneirostated that it is “with a clear conscience” about his stay in the organization. The statement was given on the afternoon of this Tuesday (June 13, 2023), shortly after the Tourism Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

“I am at the service of Brazil, strengthening tourism together with President Lula. And at President Lula’s disposal”highlighted the minister in conversation with journalists.

questioned by Power360 if in fact her permanence as minister was confirmed, Daniela Carneiro said she had talked “with the greatest leader in Brazil, who is President Lula. And who recommended me was Lula. So, he spoke, it is spoken”.

Watch (3min13s):

Earlier, the minister Alexandre Padilha said that squid “did not guarantee Daniela in the position” Minister of Tourism and that UniãoBrasil, the party to which the portfolio holder is linked, has already presented the name it wants for the portfolio: that of the federal deputy Celso Sabino (SHOVEL).

The minister pointed out that, after being confirmed as head of the body, President Lula spoke “Precisely the phrase ‘stay calm. Keep doing your job. Go to the commission, talk about your actions, good practices and what you have done, and what you will still do with the government’”.

MINISTER REMAINS IN OFFICE

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) decided to keep Daniela Carneira as Minister of Tourism. The deliberation took place after a meeting that lasted about 1h30 and also had the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha.

Before speaking to the Chamber’s Tourism Committee, the minister stated that she is “available” of the president.

“The president talked to me today. A very good, positive conversation. I say again, I am at the disposal of the president because I was appointed by him and I am here to contribute to Brazil”he stated.

The expectation of allies of the president and members of União Brasil was that the minister would lose the position due to pressure from the party. She left the caption in April.