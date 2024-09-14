Asked about the 2026 electoral scenario, the candidate for mayor of São Paulo avoids answering whether he will run for office

In the context of the presidential election, the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) said this Friday (13.Sep.2024) that if the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) not die until the 2026 electoral race, it will be a “God help us”.

“If Lula dies, the scenario will be completely different. If he doesn’t die, may God help us.”he said in an interview with Young Pan.

The issue was presented to the businessman with a view to possible support for the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), in the 2026 election. For him, the head of the state Executive should not run in the election to focus on solving SP’s problems for another term.

“He doesn’t have to be president, because he needs to be reelected to continue solving the problems of the State of São Paulo”he declared.

Regarding the possibility of his own candidacy for the Planalto, Marçal avoided answering whether he will be a candidate. “I don’t have a crystal ball”he told journalists.

