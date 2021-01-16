Different sources tell me that Zinedine Zidane It is not unconditional for the box of the Real Madrid. They consider him an individualistic coach, who is not aligned with the club’s strategies and that harms the sports management of the entity. They will mean that the large investment in Jovic has been returned on sale to Germany or that players who negotiate their renewal repeat 11 after 11 making their contracts more expensive. In fact, they tell me that one of the usual jokes of Florentino Pérez is usually the following: “When I look out into the field and see Lucas Vazquez as a headline I think: I have done something wrong “.

My opinion is that the entire board of directors, the scouts and outfielders should be changed before Zidane, the best possible coach for Real Madrid, capable of continuing to extract oil from a generation squeezed to the fullest and with refreshments that in another era they would be earning a return to Madrid penalizing the Bundesliga. What oil? His critics will say. Far from the leader in League, cardiac in European cup and defeated last Thursday. Could it be that I have too many friends from Athletics because when the team loses, the more fanatic I feel. Memory, that concept so uncommon in football, leads me to Carlos Queiroz, Vanderlei Luxembourg, Pellegrini or the nefarious Mourinho who had to Modric of revulsive, sank Boxes and plundered the few options he had Kaka to resurrect. A bunch of coaches of all kinds who won half of half of Zidane’s half, but more importantly, they showed poor spectacles game after game.

Lucas fights Muniain for a ball on Thursday.

If Zidane doesn’t trust Vinicius, Odegaard, Mariano, Jovic and others for something will be. I trust Zidane more than the one who signed Militao and Odriozola. They will say that it is the same one that brought Kroos, Benzema or Casemiro. And it will be true, but I trust. I only reproach him for not betting on a miserable youth squad, as corresponds to times of crisis, but there I also think that it will be for something. And that there won’t be a Guti, Raúl, Casillas or Carvajal hiding in Valdebebas.