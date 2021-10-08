Seattle Bad news for fans of the Seattle Seahawks. The team lost another league game on Friday night – and star quarterback Russell Wilson too. How long it will be out is still unclear.

The Los Angeles Rams won the exciting top game against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. In the duel between the two rivals from NFC West, the Rams won 26:17 against the Seahawks on Thursday evening (local time), in which quarterback Russell Wilson injured himself in the third quarter on the middle finger of his throwing hand and could not continue playing. After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Wilson had a “badly sprained finger” and that there was no schedule for his recovery.

Geno Smith was used for Wilson, who also threw a touchdown pass, but was also involved in an unfortunate interception a little more than two minutes before the end. The Rams took their fourth win of the season in their fifth game, the Seahawks are already under pressure after three defeats in five games.

