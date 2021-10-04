fromAndreas Schmid conclude

During the explorations there is already speculation about ministerial posts. Originally, Greens boss Habeck wanted to become finance minister, but the office could go to the FDP. So what?

Berlin – The Greens and the FDP will most likely be involved in the new government. Both parties are currently exploring possible coalitions. First with each other and then with the potential partners of the SPD and CDU / CSU. While the Free Democrats could easily make friends with a Jamaica coalition with the Union regardless of any concerns, the Greens favor a traffic light alliance with the SPD. The traffic light constellation with the election winner SPD is currently the most likely – also because the Union seems to be more concerned with itself than with probing.

Bundestag election: Lindner wants to become finance minister – “should that be a Robert Habeck?”

In the event of a traffic light, however, the FDP would have to be made concessions. This can affect programmatic issues such as tax policy, but sometimes it also applies to ministerial posts. Party leader Christian Lindner has been looking at the Ministry of Finance for a long time. In the ARD summer interview before the federal election, he even got himself involved and asked with a view to the appointment of the finance minister: “Should that be a Robert Habeck from the Greens – he wants to loosen the debt brake, he wants to increase taxes, he has one Orientation only on public investments – or should that be a minister of the FDP? ”Lindner is ready to take over the office. However, Robert Habeck is also interested in the Ministry of Finance.

The Greens expect more power from the Ministry of Finance to push through their tax policy ideas including ecological transformation. Habeck has been a top favorite for months. There is also the thesis that Habeck or Lindner could be put off with the Ministry of Finance if the favored coalition does not materialize. Means: Habeck would be finance minister in a Jamaica coalition, Lindner at a traffic light. But what will happen to Habeck, should Lindner actually become finance minister?

Bundestag election: Habeck’s Plan B – Green party leader as interior minister?

Basically, Habeck is traded as a possible Vice Chancellor. The Lübeck-born chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock would then be sidelined at first glance, but the green co-boss should also head an important ministry. She is acted as environment or even foreign minister. But which department does Habeck head besides the office as Vice Chancellor? It is not uncommon for the Vice Chancellor to be entrusted with the Ministry of Finance, for example SPD man Olaf Scholz. According to information from taz Habeck already has a plan B: The Ministry of the Interior.

The newspaper cites party circles. According to this, Habeck is “intensively” dealing with the ministry, which is actually untypical for the Greens, and which the (still) Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has expanded to include the areas of building and home. The Greens see this as an opportunity to bring their relationship to patriotism more to the fore. In addition, the Ministry of the Interior is also the Ministry of the Constitution. The Greens could steer civil rights and liberties. The party recently spoke out in favor of a much more liberal course than the Union, for example. Habeck as Minister of the Interior would also be a novelty: In the history of the Federal Republic there has not yet been a green Minister of the Interior – neither in the federal government nor in the states.

The last five federal interior ministers since 2018: Horst Seehofer (CSU) 2013-2018: Thomas de Maiziere (CDU) 2011-2013: Hans-Peter Friedrich (CSU) 2009-2011: Thomas de Maiziere (CDU) 2005-2009: Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU)

Bundestag election: Lindner and the traffic light – from “fictitious scenario” to realistic alliance including ministerial posts

Habeck was also acted as a minister of a possible climate ministry. The Greens had brought such a ministry into play. It should even have a veto right over the other departments if laws are not compatible with the Paris climate protection goals. Should it come to that, the Greens would certainly claim the ministry for themselves. Baerbock is then also an option for the office. However, political power in this ministry – even with a veto right – would be significantly less than in the Ministry of the Interior, for example. Or in the Ministry of Finance, which is now going to Lindner.

The international media are already describing Lindner as “The Next Big Player in the Global Economy”, the next influential politician in the world economy. “Three Germans were running to succeed Angela Merkel”, writes about Foreign Policy* – “but it is someone else who could ultimately have the greatest influence.” It is currently quite possible that Lindner will become finance minister – albeit under completely different conditions than he had predicted in the same summer interview a few weeks ago. The top candidate of his party raved not only about “Jamaica”, but even about a black and yellow two-party alliance with the Union. Lindner described a traffic light as a “fictitious scenario” for which he lacks the “imagination”. Times change in these fast-paced political days and weeks. (as) * Foreign Policy is a partner of Merkur.de

