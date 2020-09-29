Homemade Pizza Recipe: Not only children, older people also like to eat pizza. Due to its taste, nowadays it is becoming a part of the food menu of every party. Although people are avoiding a bit of souring it from outside due to corona, but you can easily prepare this Italian dish at home too. Let’s know how to make pizza at home.

Ingredients for making pizza

– Flour or flour – 8 tablespoons

-Baking powder- 1/4 teaspoon

-Baking soda- a pinch

– Milk – 6 tablespoons

Salt – 1/4 tsp

Pizza Sauce – 1/2 cup

– Olive oil – 2 tbsp

– mozzarella cheese – 5 tbsp

– oregano – 1 teaspoon

Chilly flakes – 1 teaspoon

Pizza Recipe

To make pizza, first of all mix flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a microwave safe mug. Now mix all the ingredients well using a spoon. Now after adding milk and oil to the mug, add pizza sauce and cheese and sprinkle oregano and chili flakes. Now keep it in the microwave for 2 minutes. Your pizza is ready.