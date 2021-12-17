Morata is not living his best moment in Turin. The Spanish player began his second spell at Juve with goals and a good game, but he has been disappearing from the line-up. This would have caused the vecchia signora to have decided to return the striker to Atlético in the summer, when they would have to pay 35 million euros.
This leaves Atlético in a difficult situation, since in principle they have the attack covered with Suárez, Cunha, Griezmann, Correa and Joao Félix. Still, the truth is that Suárez is having physical problems and Cunha, although he is at a good level, does not seem like a world-class forward. For this reason, I believe that Morata should have a second chance at Atlético. The forward is number 9 in the Spanish team, and although he has had confidence problems for some time, with a positive streak, he could show what a good player he is. Suárez is in the final stage of his career and Atlético needs a 9, Morata would come at no cost, so it is an opportunity to strengthen himself at no cost.
Luis Suárez ends his contract in the summer, and I think the best thing for Atlético is not to renew him, as it is a very expensive card and the Uruguayan’s performance begins to decline. On the other hand, I would also consider the transfer of Cunha, now that he is gaining minutes and showing a good level, Atlético could have a good transfer offer this summer and enter a good amount.
With the two pure nines out, and the saving of Suárez’s token plus what was entered by Cunha, the rojiblanco team could go to the market for an elite center forward, such as Vlahovic. Therefore, Morata could occupy the position of substitute striker, without pressure, so that the Spanish striker will gain confidence and regain his level.
#Juve #returns #Morata #Atlético #Cholo #give #chance
Leave a Reply