For the first time in nine years, Apple has presented a completely new product. These are special glasses that make apps float in front of the eyes.

One More Thing. The famous words with which the late Apple founder Steve Jobs showed his latest inventions to the world, sounded once again in Cupertino, USA. The introduction of his smartphone and tablet unleashed a true revolution in the way we communicate today. The arrival of the watch in 2014 had less of an impact, but if it is up to Apple, this latest gadget will radically change the world again. “This is the first product that you don’t look at, but look through,” said Job’s successor Tim Cook proudly.

Apple’s new Vision Pro makes apps float before the eyes. © AP



Apple's new Vision Pro makes apps float before the eyes. The Vision Pro, as Apple calls its latest creation, looks like large ski goggles from a distance, but that's where any comparison ends. Wearers can project many apps they know from other Apple devices onto the glass. For example, they can view photos and videos, make video calls with friends or visit web pages on the Internet. Users control the device with their eyes, hand gestures and voice.

Just look through

What is special about the glasses – unlike many other virtual reality glasses that are now on the market – is that others can simply see the wearer’s eyes. Even if the user has opened all kinds of apps on the glass on the inside. The environment also remains visible to the eyeglass wearer. This makes it possible to walk around with it, unless someone chooses to fill the screen completely with images, for example while watching a movie or playing a game. Others also see that someone is briefly in his own world with a colorful haze on the outside.



Whether the glasses will cause such a landslide as Apple's phone and tablet remains to be seen. With a price of 3500 dollars (3200 euros), the device is still not for everyone. It will be on the market in early 2024, initially only in the United States.

Apple is not the first company to experiment with VR glasses. Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been doing this for some time. Sony has also released VR glasses before, but it has not yet reached a breakthrough with the general public.

